Who is Bellion in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling has been making waves in 2024 as arguably the first major anime series to have a huge reception and newcomers want to know more of the story. The anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures is still covering the first arc of the series, with protagonist Sung Jin-woo still learning the ropes of how the System works. Meanwhile, some fans of the story are already thinking ahead with the character of Bellion.

It is true that Solo Leveling has several popular characters but Bellion is one that people are looking forward to seeing in the anime. However, fans will probably have to wait for some time to see him on the screen. This article will take a look at some relevant details of Bellion, including his abilities, motivations, and his role in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Everything people need to know about Bellion in Solo Leveling

Expand Tweet

Bellion serves in Solo Leveling as the strongest servant of Ashborn, also known as the King of the Dead and the Monarch of Shadows. He is also one of the main antagonists of the series further down the line. The character in question makes his appearance in chapter 226 of the web novel and chapter 166 of the webcomic during the events of the Final Battle arc.

Sung Jin-woo, the protagonist of the series, had just defeated three Monarch who were going after him. However, this was when Bellion, along with the rest of Ashborn's shadow army, showed up to fight him. Bellion shows up in the middle of Seoul to fight Sung, which also gets the attention of the Hunters Association since the shadow army entered through a gigantic gate.

Furthermore, Bellion was the first shadow warrior to be created by Ashborn's power and he was born from the fruit of the World Tree several millennia ago. He was initially Ashborn's lieutenant. However, he soon earned the title of Grand-Marshal after he easily defeated Beru the shadow of the Ant King. This only went on to show how powerful Bellion was as a fighter.

Bellion's role in the story

Bellion is not a very prominent character in Solo Leveling when it comes to his role in the story and is rather a wall for Sung and the rest of the cast to overcome. He is Ashborn's most trusted fighter and the strongest servant at his disposal. This pushes the envelope when it comes to the power scale in the series as a whole.

If anything, Bellion's role also contributes to understanding a bit more of the lore behind the character of Ashborn and how that connects with other elements in the series. Furthermore, his character also adds to the shadow army, giving them a greater sense of individuality, which was something that the story needed at that particular point of the manwha.

Final thoughts

Bellion is one of the strongest and most iconic characters in Solo Leveling due to his abilities and memorable design. He is also the first shadow warrior to be created from Ashborn and his most trusted fighter. The latter is something that he learned thanks to his battle with Beru, thus showing the reader how powerful he truly is.