Solo Leveling: Is Bellion the most powerful Shadow in the series? Explored

The Solo Leveling series has taken the animanga community by storm, and fans are happy with the anime adaptation of the popular manhwa webcomic series. One of the key characteristics of this series is its art, and so far, the anime adaptation appears to have done justice to the source material.

The Solo Leveling anime also introduced people to the series, and many were encouraged to read the source material. Ever since the manhwa webcomic ended, there have been numerous debates about several topics on various social media platforms. One question, however, seems to have cropped up repeatedly - is Bellion the most powerful Shadow in Solo Leveling?

The answer to this question is yes. Bellion is the most powerful Shadow in the Solo Leveling series. Taking a closer look at this Shadow will help fans understand more about his powers as well as his personality in the manhwa series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manhwa webcomic series.

Solo Leveling: More about Bellion, the powerful Shadow

Bellion as seen in the manhwa series (Image via D&C Media/Dubu and Chugong)

As stated earlier, Bellion is the strongest Shadow who is also part of Sung Jin-Woo’s arsenal. Bellion is an incredibly powerful humanoid with four wings on his back. He has a purple-black glow and wields a weapon that resembles a centipede. This weapon serves as both a sword and a whip, giving him plenty of attack options when he is in combat.

Bellion is one of the most loyal servants of Ashborn and remains composed in most situations. Bellion also never doubted the Shadow Monarch in the Solo Leveling series. Despite Ashborn choosing Sung Jin-Woo as his successor, Bellion didn’t show any ill feelings and also believed it was the right decision.

Further, Bellion, being a Grand Marshall Grade shadow, believed that combat abilities were the most important set of skills that one needed to possess.

Bellion seen sitting adjacent to Sung Jin-Woo in the manhwa series (Image via D&C Media/Dubu and Chugong)

When it comes to the topic of his abilities in the Solo Leveling series, Bellion boasts incredible strength. In fact, he was so strong, he managed to overwhelm Beru and dodge the attacks with relative ease.

He countered Beru’s attacks and slammed him into the ground with so much force that he ended up coughing blood. His durability was also impressive since he was able to take a lot of punishment without taking too much damage in the fight.

His movement and speed in the Solo Leveling series were also unparalleled since it would take his opponent everything that they had in order to keep up with his movements. This can be seen in the fight against Beru. The latter was known for his speed, and despite that, Bellion not only managed to keep up with Beru but also outclassed him in every way possible.

His regenerative abilities also gave him a near-unfair advantage, allowing his injuries to heal quickly and efficiently on the battlefield. Special measures need to be taken in order to stop Bellion from healing, which can take a massive toll on the enemy.

These are some of Bellion’s abilities in the manhwa and anime series, which undoubtedly make him the strongest Shadow in Solo Leveling series.

