Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga had the perfect recipe for a Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has one of the best power systems in anime. It is the area where Gege Akutami’s genius really shone as he could craft a power system that rivaled the likes of Nen, reiatsu, and Chakra. Unlike most anime whose power system is heavily reliant on character and brute force, Jujutsu Kaisen takes a different path altogether.

While many battles rely on brute force, in various instances, many rely on strategy. This strategy is usually paired with Cursed Techniques and is used to overwhelm other opponents.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, many characters combine their physical prowess and cursed techniques. The characters who do this are some of the strongest in the series. However, no being in Jujutsu Kaisen combines physical prowess and cursed technique like the Shikigami, Mahoraga. Mahoraga has one of the most unique abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen and is a bane for almost every sorcerer who crosses its path.

Though Mahoraga can adapt to Cursed Abilities, it can’t use Cursed techniques like humans or curses. Therefore, here is what Mahoraga’s abilities would have looked like as a cursed spirit.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author and may contain spoilers.

What are Shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Megumi summoning Mahoraga as a last resort (Image via MAPPA)

To understand what Mahoraga’s cursed technique would have been, one needs to understand what Mahoraga is. Mahoraga is commonly confused for a cursed spirit and this is due to how he can battle against cursed spirits and sorcerers; the truth is, Mahoraga is a Shikigami. Shikigami is familiars who are summoned by either cursed spirits or sorcerers to help them in their battles.

The likes of Dagon, Junpei Yoshino, Higuruma, and Yuki Tsukumo have all used Shikigami, but the most popular user remains Megumi. Megumi uses the Ten Shadows Technique which is a trademark of the Zenin clan and allows him to control up to ten Shikigami including Mahoraga.

A lot of JJK fans feel Mahoraga was wasted as a Shikigami. Their conclusion is not far-fetched as the line between a cursed spirit and a Shikigami is very slim.

What would Mahoraga’s abilities look like as a Cursed Spirit?

Mahoraga cutting off Gojo's arm in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Mahoraga's abilities as a cursed spirit would be very similar to those of Hanami, and proof of this can be seen in each battle he has fought in Jujutsu Kaisen. The two cursed spirits are reliant on their hand-to-hand abilities before anything else. This is different from other cursed spirits like Mahito and Jogo who are mid to long-range fighters.

Mahoraga’s ability won’t be much different from his Shikigami abilities. He will possess immense speed, super strength, and durability surpassing many cursed spirits in JJK. Another aspect of his abilities that would be OP will be his cursed technique. His ability to adapt to any cursed technique will pose a huge difficulty for any sorcerer or cursed spirits. While his adaptation takes time in battle, he has his enhanced durability to protect him while the battle goes on.

The last ability that Mahoraga might possess that would make him unbeatable would be his domain expansion. Domain expansion is proof of how strong a sorcerer or cursed spirit is. If Mahoraga is a cursed spirit, he will have a domain and it will reflect his personality. It will also boost his abilities.

Final thoughts

If Mahoraga was a cursed spirit, the JJK would have been in distress. Due to how powerful he is, he will most likely be a Special Grade curse. This means that he will think like a human sorcerer and if cursed spirits like Mahito were making Jujutsu sorcerers struggle, imagine what Mahoraga would do.

The only drawback to Mahoraga would be his adaptation to other cursed techniques. While Mahoraga can adapt to any cursed technique, it takes time. During that process, if any other cursed technique is thrown at him, it halts his adaptation to the prior cursed technique.

