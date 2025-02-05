Reggie Star's Cursed Technique is Jujutsu Kaisen's most underrated

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that places a lot of emphasis on combat and the different abilities of its fighters, which often leads to some outlandish uses and strategies. In that regard, there is one character and their Cursed Technique that doesn't quite get the credit it deserves, and that is Megumi Fushiguro's main opponent during the Culling Games arc, Reggie Star.

At first glance, it makes sense that most Jujutsu Kaisen fans don't give much attention to Reggie since he only has one major fight, but his usage of receipts in his Cursed Technique has a wider range than initially perceived. The ability allows him to recreate anything that has been put on a receipt or contract, from material objects to services, which can have several ramifications if executed to its full potential.

Explaining the full extent of Reggie Star's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

Reggie Star's Cursed Technique is called Contractual Re-Creation, and it allows him to recreate anything that is on a contract or a receipt if he burns it with Cursed Energy. That is why, in the Culling Games arc, he appears wearing a lot of receipts as clothes, so he could have access to his Cursed Technique at any given time.

While this ability might sound underwhelming or not as strong as others, Reggie has the potential to get a lot out of it, with his fight against Megumi Fushiguro only showing a glimpse of the ability. It is worth reminding people that he can recreate services and any other object, which can also include contracts he can strike with other people.

Moreover, there are powerful and dangerous objects in real life that have a receipt, such as the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, so Reggie could potentially get its receipt and use it for catastrophic damage. However, author Gege Akutami didn't give this character a lot of exposure, meaning that the full extent of his ability was never displayed.

Reggie's shining moment in the series against Megumi Fushiguro

A major criticism that Jujutsu Kaisen received after its conclusion is that several characters were apparently wasted, with Megumi Fushiguro even getting the nickname "Potential Man" in the community online. However, most fans agree that this character's moment of glory was in the Culling Games arc when facing Reggie Star.

That is because it had several elements that make a fight in this series wonderful, such as strategies, great choreography, creative use of their respective Cursed Techniques, and giving Megumi, one of the main characters, much-needed time to shine. It also gave Reggie, a very minor antagonist, a memorable display, even if his time in the series was short-lived.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of fascinating and complex Cursed Techniques that can be quite deadly if executed to their full potential, with the example of Reggie perhaps being the most fitting. Moreover, considering the short role he had in the story, it is harder for fans to imagine how far he could have gone with this ability.

