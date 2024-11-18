7 anime characters with more wasted potential than Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro

A large cast often leaves several anime characters unexplored. Some characters are introduced as strong but the execution along the way falls short when the time comes. Some possess incredible power but are bound by circumstances to limit using them.

Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen has the Ten Shadows technique that makes him one of the most powerful characters in the anime. Since the beginning of the series, his potential as a sorcerer was built up but not explored, leaving his technique wasted.

This article delves into seven anime characters whose potential was wasted more than Megumi's.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Chad, Fugo, and 5 other anime characters whose potential got wasted

1) Rock Lee (Naruto)

Rock Lee as seen in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Rock Lee was introduced as one of the Naruto characters, who did not have a talent for ninjutsu and genjutsu. As one of the most determined anime characters, he trained his taijutsu under the supervision of Might Guy.

Nevertheless, Rock Lee soon became a side character in Naruto: Shippuden, leaving his character arc unexplored. Like the promise of Ten Shadows being one of the most powerful techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen, Rock Lee's battles in the initial arcs gave rise to lots of potential for the future. However, he became a background character that wasted his potential as a ninja.

2) Yasutora Sado (Bleach)

Yasutora Sado as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Pierrot)

Sado, also nicknamed Chad by Ichigo, has been one of Ichigo's close friends since the Karakura High School days. His violent personality was eventually pacified by his Abuelo, who had a lasting impact on Sado's life.

Like Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen, Sado was introduced as one of the strongest anime characters of Bleach. However, Sado does not have much screen time. Furthermore, most of his fights are off-screen killing one's anticipation regarding his arc. It leaves his character unexplored and makes him one of the Bleach characters whose potential got wasted.

3) Misa Amane (Death Note)

Misa Amane as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Misa was a rising model, who acquired a death note and came to be known as the Second Kira. Having gained the Shinigami Eyes, her goal was to support Kira as she believed that Kira delivered justice for the murder of her parents. She was a popular girl widely known for her unwavering loyalty to Light.

Misa is portrayed as one of the infamous trope of anime characters obsessed with the protagonist. She had an advantage over the protagonist's superpowers in possessing the Shinigami Eyes. However, Misa used them to haphazardly kill news reporters and the police instead of tactically using her powers. Her lack of intelligence belittled the potential she could have had as the Second Kira.

4) Pannacotta Fugo (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Fugo and his Stand Purple Haze (Image via David Production)

Fugo is one of the supporting anime characters of Golden Wind. He is often portrayed as a generous person but with violent tendencies when provoked. His Stand Purple Haze is capable of killing any living being in 30 seconds by releasing a deadly virus.

The fight against Illuso is the only time one sees Fugo actively engaging in a battle. Given the risk of using Purple Haze, Fugo is limited in his participation in fights. Purple Haze is one of the strongest Stands of Golden Wind, reminiscent of Megumi's Ten Shadows as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the lack of usage has killed the potential of Purple Haze.

5) Ryuko Tatsuma (My Hero Academia)

Ryukyu as seen in My Hero Academia season 4 (Image via Bones)

Ryuko Tatsuma, also known by her hero name Ryukyu, is among the top 10 Pro Heroes of My Hero Academia. Her quirk is a gigantification type that allows her to transform into a dragon. She was the mentor of Nejire, Ochako, and Froppy during the Hero Work Studies.

Ryukyu is one of the unique anime characters of My Hero Academia because of her flashy quirk. Even during the Final War arc, she is hardly seen battling against the powerful battalion of All for One. Like Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen, her quirk is powerful, but one which leaves a lot of room to be explored.

6) Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

Tengen Uzui as seen in the Entertainment District arc (Image via Ufotable)

Tengen is the Sound Hashira of Demon Slayer. He is often seen boasting about his flamboyant personality and holds immense distaste for demons. Tengen's only major fight throughout the series was against Daki and Gyutaro in the Entertainment District arc.

Hashira are the slayers of the highest rank, trained to counter Upper Moons. While Tengen vs. Gyutaro was a delight to watch, it took the help of his three wives, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke to defeat the Upper Moons. Furthermore, he didn't actively engage in a fight again due to his retirement. These factors make him one of the anime characters with lost potential as the portrayal of more of his flamboyant fights was desired.

7) Gin Akutagawa (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Gin Akutagawa as seen in Bungou Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

Gin Akutagawa, the sister of Ryunosuke Akutagawa, is a member of the Port Mafia. She does not have an ability but her physical prowess and stealth are almost inhuman, demonstrating her suitability as an assassin. Behind her serious demeanor, Gin has a delicate personality which she shows when not engaged in a mission.

Gin is an assassin who can fight at par with others possessing abilities. Despite being one of the strongest anime characters from Bungou Stray Dogs, she does not appear much on screen. One of her notable fights is the one against the Foreign Mercenary Group in the Port Mafia arc, where her team skillfully wins. Her potential is yet to be explored as one of the few characters without ability in an anime filled with characters having powerful abilities.

Final Thoughts

As observed, most of the anime characters on this list possess amazing powers but the lack of exploration of their character leaves their potential neglected. Some of them fall into stereotypes while others are removed early from the main story. Faithful delivery of their potential would have enriched the viewer's experiences.

