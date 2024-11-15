10 My Hero Academia characters who could become Hokage

My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi ended its decade-long serialization on August 4, 2024. The manga presented its fans with an array of characters possessing diverse quirks. Throughout the manga, some underwent massive quirk developments, while others were introduced as some of the strongest characters in the MHA universe.

Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto introduced seven Hokage who formed an integral part of the story. The title of the leader of a village not only depended on one's strength but also on characteristics like selflessness, creativity, and wisdom, among many other qualities.

Some characters of My Hero Academia have personalities and quirks that make them suitable to become Hokage. Like Minato, Cathleen does not hesitate to sacrifice herself to save others. Deku and Naruto, the protagonists of their respective manga work towards similar goals. Read on to find 10 MHA characters with the potential to become Hokage.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinion. It contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

Deku, Kudo, and 8 other My Hero Academia characters with the potential to become Hokage

1) Toshinori Yagi

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

All Might was introduced in episode 1 of My Hero Academia as Japan's number one Pro Hero. Born quirkless in a world where superpowers are the norm, All Might became the symbol of peace and earned respect from people worldwide. He is always idolized by Deku and Bakugo, portraying his impact on younger generations.

All Might has the capability to unify Japan by eradicating evil and outshining other Pro Heroes in his honest effort to maintain peace. His amicable personality has helped him make friends worldwide, who are always willing to help him when needed. It is the consequence of his hard work in cultivating One for All and showing unmatched talent during his generation. These are a few factors that make him a right fit to become a Hokage.

2) Momo Yaoyorozu

Creati as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Momo is one of the two students of Class 1A who got admitted to U.A. through recommendation alone. She excels academically, which helps her bring out the potential of Creation through its diverse application. Momo is seen making swift decisions in the face of a threat, beginning with the League of Villains attack in the U.S.J. arc.

Momo is only seen wavering during the Final Exams arc before regaining confidence and portraying quick decision-making abilities against a Pro Hero like Eraserhead. As a Hokage, she would be one of the strongest shinobi with the ability to protect her village by creating any weapon required and decisively engaging in wars, ensuring a positive outcome.

3) Kudo

Kudo as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Kudo is the second user of One for All, possessing the quirk, Gearshift. During his lifetime, he has already portrayed leadership abilities, being the group leader who fought to bring an end to All for One. He is an exceptional fighter who is seen holding his own against All for One, ultimately dealing emotional damage to the powerful villain even though Kudo met his end.

Kudo hesitated to lend his power to Deku because of their clash of ideologies. However, he also portrays an empathetic side as opposed to his clear-cut view of the world and cold demeanor. Kudo's powerful meta ability, Gearshift, along with his leadership qualities portray his aptitude to become a Hokage.

4) Cathleen Bate

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Star and Stripe was the number one Pro Hero of the U.S.A. She was one of the aspiring Pro Hero who idolized All Might. The color scheme in her hero costume is indicative of the same. Her quirk, New Order, is a powerful one that is capable of manipulating her properties as well as her surroundings. She is the kind to defy laws to deliver justice.

Her incredible physical capacities and diverse application of quirk make her one of the My Hero Academia characters who could become a Hokage. As a Hokage, Star and Stripe would be able to put justice before the laws and deliver safety to her people. Her resolve during battle shows that she is ready to sacrifice herself for the greater good if it means safety for her people.

5) Shota Aizawa

Eraserhead as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Aizawa was the homeroom teacher of Class 1A and eventually took charge of them in their second year. He is a Pro Hero, possessing the quirk, Erasure. In the beginning, he is seen as a stern teacher ready to defy the school and expel anyone who doesn't live up to his expectations. The consequent arcs in the manga unfold his fatherly persona and the capability of leading the young generation to become Pro Heroes.

As a Hokage, Aizawa would deeply care for his people and protect them even when his life is on the line, as seen multiple times throughout the manga. He does not hesitate to inflict harm upon himself if it means he could defeat his opponent. Though he doesn't like to be in the limelight, Aizawa portrays excellent battle tactics in multiple instances. These factors make him a My Hero Academia character with the potential to become a Hokage.

6) Mirio Togata

Lemillion as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Mirio was introduced as a third-year student at U.A. Known as one of the Big Three, his quirk is Permeation which allows him to pass through any object. After the eight-year time skip, Mirio is seen to be one of the top Pro Heroes. As a student, he was someone who deeply cared for other humans. Mirio, along with Deku, were seen to be affected by their inability to save Eri at the first chance. This is one of the factors that makes Mirio a suitable character for the position of a leader.

As a Hokage, he would not only protect his people but also willingly sacrifice himself to save others, like many heroes as seen in the anime. However, what sets him apart from others is his goofy personality, which he uses to attempt to make villains laugh, whereas other heroes are observed to take a stern stance against villains.

7) Izuku Midoriya

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Deku always wanted to become a Pro Hero, even though he was born quirkless like All Might. Like Naruto's desire to be the Hokage, Deku never failed to show his resolve to save people and become one of the greatest heroes. He earned All Might's trust, acquired One for All, and became the first user to unlock the quirks of the previous users.

From being a nervous child to being one of the Pro Heroes, Deku underwent massive quirk development and portrayed excellent battle tactics. Deku could become the Hokage because of his powerful application of multiple quirks at the same time and his desire to save people from villains.

8) Ochako Uraraka

Uravity as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Ochako was the first person who showed kindness to Deku after he set foot in U.A. As a student of Class 1A, she has shown immense development of her quirk and personality. Her desire to see others smile around her makes it a simple but underrated quality for being a hero.

Ochako can convince a large group of people by pouring her emotions out. She is not a moral absolutist, as she gradually becomes one of the only heroes to perceive Himiko's view of the world. Furthermore, she took the initiative to oversee and expand quirk counseling nationwide to provide a bright future for children. These are a few of the factors desired in a leader that make her a prospective Hokage in Naruto.

9) Nezu

Nezu from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Nezu is the Principal of the U.A. and a Pro Hero. He is an exception on this list as the only animal from My Hero Academia universe who can become a Hokage. His quirk High Specs makes him one of the most intelligent characters in the manga, as it surpasses the intelligence of several humans.

His battle strategy is observed during the Final Exams arc when he uses his calculations to counter and defeat Mina and Denki. Though he does not actively participate in battles as a Pro Heroes, his position as the principal of one of the most prestigious hero institutions is indicative of his talent as a leader. Nezu would not face a lot of trouble in becoming the Hokage of a village.

10) Keigo Takami

Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Hawks is one of the Pro Heroes ranking high in the charts. As a hero who can fly, it gives him an invaluable advantage over his opponents who can't. His friendly demeanor helps him get close to others while keeping his true intentions a secret. The tragic backstory of Hawks has resonated with fans worldwide, making him one of the most popular characters of My Hero Academia.

Like Kakashi, Hawks exhibited talent for his quirk, which made him rise through the ranks of Pro Heroes. Hawks portrayed his mentorship skills while training Tokoyami resulting in a close teacher-student bond. Hawks would be a great fit for the Hokage of a village through his leadership and mentorship skills.

Final Thoughts

Though fans could not see the students of Class 1A as Pro Heroes in their full glory, the manga gave a glimpse of them and it is undeniable that most of them possess leadership qualities. This list featured four U.A. students with the potential to become Hokage in Naruto, apart from five Pro Heroes and a former One for All user. These My Hero Academia characters deserve a place in the Hokage Rock.

