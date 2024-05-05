My Hero Academia: What is Keraunos? Star and Stripe's special attack explained

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 premiered on May 5, 2024. It showcased Cathleen Bate AKA Star and Stripe's special attack in its full glory against the villain, TomurAFO, who tried to interrupt her.

The episode depicted Star and Stripe's feelings for All Might, her role model in life. She rushed towards Japan after learning of a villain whom her mentor couldn't do anything against. The hero's fight against TomurAFO was mostly focused on introducing her quirk called New Order, and the villain looking for blindspots in its working.

But the spotlight of the episode could be the Star and Stripe's special move, which was titled Keraunos. The attack combined the New Order and the lasers from the aircraft, that the hero had bought alongside her, thus creating a colossal stream that could defeat the strongest of antagonists.

My Hero Academia: Discovering Star and Stripe's special attack Keraunos

Star and Stripe as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

United Hyper-Max Output Laser: Keraunos, or simply Keraunos, is a close-range offensive attack that was used by the number 1 hero of the United States, Star and Stripe. The procedure behind this attack involved the hero first using New Order to create a 1000 times bigger image of herself. The figure was made up of air so no one could spot it.

She later combined the lasers of all the aircraft, with New Order, thus creating a sword-like stream that her big figure holds. Then, the big figure hit the opponent with a giant stream of laser, causing a piercing and burning effect just like lightning (Keraunos is a Greek word for thunderbolt).

Star and Stripe as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 featured Star and Stripe on her way to Japan where Hawks and Best Jeanist were waiting to receive her. Unfortunately, she was welcomed by another fellow, which was aiming to steal her quirk. This was TomurAFO (Tomura Shigaraki taken over by All for One). She asked the villain to identify himself who showed confusion over his identity.

As Star prepared for battle, TomurAFO also buckled up and combined three of All for One's stolen quirk to create a giant shockwave which he directed towards the hero. Alongside her aircraft, Star and Stripe evaded the attack, and used her quirk, New Order, for the first time to negate any air 100 meters in front of her while facing the villain.

Shigaraki immediately realized how strong the hero was, which made him more eager to steal her quirk. The aircraft shot lasers at the villain, who deflected them using another combination of stolen quirks. The hero evaded the reflected laser beams using New Order.

They clashed in a battle of punches, in which the antagonist was outdone by Star and Stripe, as the latter was using New Order to maintain her monstrous strength. She later jumped towards the villain and used New Order to make the villain unable to move which didn't work.

Star and Stripe using New Order as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Star and Stripe started to question the villain's identity and called her home (USA) to send missiles. She then started preparing a special move by first using New Order to create a colossal figure of herself, made up of air, and punched TomurAFO with this figure, rendering him motionless.

She then combined lasers from every aircraft she had available. The lasers combined to form a giant beam that resembled a sword, thus giving her air figure a proper weapon to hold.

Star and Stripe's special attack Keraunos (Image via Bones)

The air figure then stroked TomurAFO with the laser spear, thus creating Star and Stripe's special move, the Keraunos. Although Tomura wasn't able to see her colossal figure, he sensed something bad coming his way.

The attack had destructive powers, indicated by the massive size of the laser spear that Star and Stripe's opponent got hit with. While her special attack was in motion, the missiles from the USA could be seen on their way to Japan.

Related Links

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 highlights

My Hero Academia season 7 leaks

My Hero Academia season 7 reveals episode count and 2-cour run

7 most anticipated face-offs to look forward to in My Hero Academia season 7