What happens to Momo Yaoyorozu in My Hero Academia after timeskip? Explained

After the climax of the Final War in My Hero Academia, many fans wonder what happened to all their favorite characters, especially the heroes who played vital roles throughout the series. Momo Yaoyorozu, the brilliant and competent hero-in-training, is one of them.

As the series comes to a close, many questions still linger around the continuation of Momo's journey, particularly after the eight-year time skip. For the heroes, the war changed everything, which definitely goes for Momo's future as well.

With a tactical mind and a powerful Quirk, Momo charges into the new challenges and responsibilities, showing adaptation within a world now forever changed by conflict and fallen major villains.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

Exploring Momo Yaoyorozu's fate in My Hero Academia after the time skip

Eight years after the Final War in My Hero Academia, Momo Yaoyorozu is an adult who has completely changed from a student at U.A. High School to a Pro Hero.

She has grown further in height and physically matured, hence the advanced version of her looks. Her costume as a hero has been very much tailored so that it covers the chest area as opposed to the way it was earlier.

Also, she now wears headphones for communication purposes, highlighting her role in coordinating with fellow heroes during missions. Momo has also taken on new responsibilities in a world recovering from the chaos of the final battle.

What was Momo Yaoyorozu's role in the Final War of My Hero Academia, explained

Momo Yaoyorozu as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

During the final war in My Hero Academia, Momo Yaoyorozu was responsible for maintaining the U.A. High Sky fortress, another pivotal stronghold in the final battle against Tomura Shigaraki. Using her Quirk, Momo created supplies and materials nonstop to patch up the fortress under continuous attacks.

With Mei Hatsume, the Development Course, and many others combined efforts, it stayed functional while being destroyed by Shigaraki's Decay and other attacks. As the fortress had to be supplied further to stay afloat and stable and thus avoid more tragedy, Momo's powers to resupply resources became essential.

In a critical moment, when Twice Doubles were smashing down on U.A., Momo took a defensive role. She fabricated weapons and armor for protection from the assault, both for herself and Mei, displaying readiness and courage.

Even though the fortress fell through in the end, Momo showed no defeat and helped evacuate the people there, tending to her wounded classmates, including Denki Kaminari.

Final thoughts

Momo Yaoyorozu as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

After the Final war in My Hero Academia and the eight-year time skip, Momo Yaoyorozu's journey as a Pro-Hero reflects her determination and resilience. Her influential role in the final battle, where she ensured U.A. High's Sky fortress stayed in the air, prepared her for her post-war responsibilities.

Her tactical mind and powerful Quirk keeps Momo moving from strength to strength. Her development, both outwardly and in her deeds as a hero, shows her preparedness to meet the challenges of the world that was shifted by the conflict.

