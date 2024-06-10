8 My Hero Academia characters who suffered an unfair fate in the epilogue so far

My Hero Academia characters and their stories have always been at the center of the series. The cast of My Hero Academia is one of the largest ever introduced in anime and manga, comparable only to One Piece. The final arc of My Hero Academia has just ended, and the series is currently focusing on bringing closure to the various characters through the epilogue chapters.

Although the epilogue chapters have just started, the fates of several My Hero Academia characters have already been revealed. The epilogue will persist for a few more chapters and fans are expecting closure for most of the My Hero Academia characters.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Izuku, Bakugo and 6 other My Hero Academia characters who suffered an unfair fate

1) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Although the defeat of AFO was a team effort, Izuku still made the biggest contribution to it. Despite him losing One For All to defeat AFO being a necessary step, it is still hugely debated by the fandom whether it was a good decision or not. A significant part of the fandom believes that Deku shouldn't have lost his quirk after everything he had done to stop AFO.

The mystery around his family is still not revealed, and even his father, who was expected to appear in the epilogue, hasn't appeared. Out of all the My Hero Academia characters, Deku still hasn't had his closure, even in the epilogue.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Bakugo as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Although almost every U.A. student was injured in the final war, Bakugo had the worst of it. Bakugo almost died and was saved by Edgeshot, who sacrificed almost his entire body to stitch up Bakugo's organs.

Bakugo ended up permanently injuring his right arm, which he can no longer use. He can't even freely do hero work anymore since his heart won't be able to withstand the strain. All this, paired with the loss of his rival, Deku, really makes Bakugo's fate unfair compared to other My Hero Academia characters.

3) Edgeshot

Edgeshot as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Out of all the My Hero Academia characters, Edgeshot was the one integral to Bakugo's survival. Edgeshot sacrificed almost his entire body to stitch up Bakugo's internal organs, reducing himself to a single string in the process.

The actual fate of Edgeshot still hasn't been revealed in the My Hero Academia epilogue, but it is expected that he will be permanently incapacitated and won't be able to regenerate his body.

4) Hawks

Hawks as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Hawks is one of the most compelling characters in My Hero Academia. His entire backstory and actions toward the villains eventually led to the Paranormal Liberation War. Hawks' actions also caused a sense of distrust among the heroes, which eventually spiraled into a full war.

Although his character was interesting at the beginning, he was later relegated to being an irrelevant side character. He first lost his wings to Dabi's fire, which led to him using prosthetics as weapons, and then his quirk was stolen by AFO. Out of all the My Hero Academia characters, Hawks feels like the one with the most wasted potential.

5) Endeavor

Endeavor was once seen in an antagonistic light, but his redemption was somewhat well-executed, and he was on his path to gaining recognition comparable to All Might's. Throughout the war, he faced Shigaraki, Dabi, and numerous other villains.

But towards the end of the war, he ended up being severely injured, losing an arm, and is currently trying to have a discussion with Toya Todoroki. He still hasn't gained recognition comparable to All Might, which was his dream.

6) Kurogiri (Oboro Shirakumo)

Kurogiri as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Kurogiri was one of the most interesting villains in My Hero Academia ever since his introduction during the USJ arc. Later, it was revealed that Kurogiri is a very high-end Nomu made using the body of Oboro Shirakumo, a close friend of both Eraserhead and Present Mic.

Although this plotline was somewhat explored and Oboro regained a bit of control, it was cut short when Kurogiri simply jumped in between Shigaraki and Deku to retrieve Shigaraki from AFO's control. Kurogiri ended up disintegrating in the process with almost nothing achieved. It can be said that Kurogiri's death was one of the most unnecessary compared to the rest of the My Hero Academia characters.

7) Shoto Todoroki

Todoroki as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Shoto Todoroki's story has been deeply integrated into the overall narrative of My Hero Academia ever since the Sports Festival arc. His story was used to introduce Endeavor's character, and his sins, which resulted in Dabi and a dysfunctional family. Dabi, Shoto's brother, became one of the most dangerous villains during the final war.

Although Dabi was defeated and Endeavor was somewhat forgiven by his family, the entire family dynamic still hasn't healed, and the Todoroki family plotline still seems unfinished.

8) Yuga Aoyama

Aoyama being a traitor was theorized for a long time before the reveal. Although the reveal ended up being quite essential to the overall plot, it was soon resolved, and all of his friends forgave him after learning of his situation.

Aoyama also redeemed himself somewhat by fighting against AFO. So, his leaving U.A. High School feels uncalled for and rather extreme, especially since he has already gone through redemption.

Final Thoughts

The main story of the My Hero Academia has already ended and has begun its epilogue. Although many fans were previously expecting the epilogue to go on for only a few chapters, now everyone expects a long epilogue that will bring closure to almost all of the My Hero Academia characters.

So far, very few My Hero Academia characters have been mentioned in the epilogue, but the next chapter is expected to bring in more characters, starting with Endeavor himself. My Hero Academia's next chapter is to be released on June 30, 2024.

