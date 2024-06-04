Deku became One For All's perfect user in My Hero Academia, and chapter 424 shows it

My Hero Academia chapter 424 came out on June 2, 2024. While it focused mainly on the aftermath of the final war arc, it also showed how Deku became the perfect One For All user in the story. This was shown through the attack he landed against All For One to end the war, with the impact being felt for an entire week after the battle had concluded.

My Hero Academia series showed how Deku progressed as a One For All user throughout the manga. This moment seemed to cement how he had mastered this power, even if he only had the embers of that Quirk within him. However, there is also the fact of how he mastered the Quirks of previous users, reaching a degree of ability that none of them had during their respective eras.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how Deku became the perfect One For All user in the My Hero Academia series

Chapter 424 didn't focus on the final battle with All For One but did show how Deku's definitive punch was still affecting the weather a week after it was thrown. That was an obvious reference to the punch All Might did at the beginning of the series, changing the weather in the process. This made people realize that Deku reached a new peak with One For All which no one had done in the past.

This was a very good example of how Deku mastered One For All. One more evidence was shown in the series when he learned to use several Quirks and became a proficient user of all of them. That versatility with Quirks allowed him to reach a new level as a hero, making him capable of defeating Muscular, a guy he beat earlier in the series while almost dying.

Furthermore, this achievement is something that no other One For All user managed to do during their respective eras. Deku, in many ways, is the result of the decades of power that accumulated in One For All and reached levels that were not seen before.

What to expect from the coming chapters?

Deku lost One For All in the most recent chapters (Image via Bones)

The upcoming chapters of My Hero Academia are very likely to serve as an epilogue for the series as the main conflict has now ended and All For One has been defeated. Therefore, these chapters are probably going to focus on concluding some character arcs, such as the ones of Shoto Todoroki and his family, and Ochaco Uraraka.

The forthcoming chapters may also delve into the state of some villains like Himiko Toga and Dabi, and minor character moments as well.

The final page of chapter 424 shows Deku sporting a new haircut, which has led to fan speculations that the timeskip is coming in the following narrative. If that proves to be the case, then that means that readers could potentially see the main cast graduating from UA, which is a scene that most people want to see take place in the manga.

Final thoughts

The My Hero Academia chapter 424 of the manga showed how Deku became the most powerful One For All user due to his sheer strength. But the series already proved that his mastery of the other Quirks was worthy of praise. That highlights how he has become the perfect One For All user for all purposes.

