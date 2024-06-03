My Hero Academia will see Deku and Shigaraki have one more conversation, and chapter 424 shows how

My Hero Academia chapter 424 recently came out and was heavily focused on the aftermath of the final war arc. Author Kohei Horikoshi also revealed that Deku lost the One For All Quirk. Alongside being something that fans wanted to know, it also gave context to his current state of affairs. This means that there is a chance that the manga could show one final conversation with Tomura Shigaraki.

A lot of My Hero Academia fans felt that the resolution of Shigaraki's character was a bit rushed and underwhelming, especially regarding his interactions with Deku in the final arc. Therefore, a final conversation with Shigaraki is probable in the vestige world, since the former gave the latter One For All during their final battle in the series.

Explaining how Deku and Shigaraki could have one final conversation in the My Hero Academia manga

It was already mentioned before but chapter 424 of the manga confirmed that Deku has lost his One For All Quirk. Deku only has the remaining embers of that power, much like All Might when he handed that ability to him at the beginning of the series. This means that, on paper, Deku could still use One For All and have access to the vestige world, thus allowing a final conversation with Tomura Shigaraki.

While the possibility of a final conversation between these two characters seems a bit far-fetched at the moment, especially considering how their conversation in chapter 423 seems to be their final goodbyes, a lot of fans would have enjoyed one final talk between them. That is due to Tomura Shigaraki's conclusion feeling a bit rushed and not having enough momentum from his perspective— something that frustrated a lot of fans.

However, if author Kohei Horikoshi wants to head in that direction, he has an established tool in the series to make that happen. As mentioned earlier, it does seem unlikely to happen but is something that could add to their dynamics before the series' definitive conclusion.

What could happen in the coming episodes

The upcoming My Hero Academia chapters are likely to work as an epilogue for the series now that All For One has been defeated, with the final page suggesting that Horikoshi is going to do a timeskip. This was almost confirmed by the fact that Deku is seen with a different hairstyle and looking slightly older. While this may not confirm the timeskip is going to take place, it is a strong suggestion.

Regardless, the coming chapters could address several characters, including the villains who are still alive— Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, the rest of his family, and a lot more. Horikoshi also stated on Weekly Shonen Jump that he is going to focus on the "academia" portion of the series, so it is possible that he is focusing on ending their time at UA.

Final thoughts

There is a chance that the upcoming My Hero Academia chapters could show a final conversation between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki. While that doesn't seem likely, it could be an effective way to end their relationship and also give their character arcs a more satisfying closure.

