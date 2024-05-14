Fortnite gives Dabi and Shoto the reunion My Hero Academia never could

Fans of My Hero Academia were able to find some closure in the Dabi and Shoto Todoroki storyline recently in Fortnite, as players on the platform portrayed the two siblings in a friendly manner. While this was clearly intended to be a comedic moment in the well-known video game franchise, it also demonstrated how some fans of the animanga series believe Dabi and Shoto's manga ending could have been better.

Dabi and Shoto Todoroki were revealed to be brothers, and the two engaged in a final battle in the My Hero Academia manga, with the rest of their family involved as well.

While it makes sense that Dabi, whose real name is Toya Todoroki, went insane as a result of Endeavor's selfish actions in the story, leading to his committing heinous acts as a villain, there is a section of the fandom that wishes he could have had a better ending with his younger brother.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Fortnite showed a fun and tender moment between Dabi and Shoto from My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

A clip posted on X by user @tokitokitoya showed Dabi and Shoto Torodoki on Fortnite engaging in very friendly and funny activities, prompting some fans to mourn how their relationship as siblings ended up in the manga. While the series has not ended yet, it is fair to say that Dabi's arc in the story has concluded and was shown in his final moments cursing his family and their lives, although there is still no confirmation that he has died.

Dabi was born Toya Todoroki and was the first son of the hero Endeavor, with the latter training him to follow in his footsteps and eventually surpass All Might. However, Endeavor decided to stop training him once Toya's flames began to hurt him and decided to have other children, which led to the first son feeling neglected and ignored.

After surviving a massive fire, Toya was saved by the villain All For One and later became a villain himself, going by the name Dabi and attempting to destroy his family. This resulted in a climactic battle between Dabi and Shoto, with the former being burned almost to death because of his own flames.

Was Dabi's ending the best?

Dabi in the anime (Image via Bones).

While it is true that Endeavor's sins as a father were a major reason for Dabi's transformation into a villain in My Hero Academia, there is also a strong argument to be made that this character didn't deserve redemption. Even though Dabi's problems were primarily with his father, he chose to kill numerous innocent people who had any connection to his victimhood.

Furthermore, Dabi also had no qualms about hurting his family in the process, including his brother Natsuo, which is something that shows how far he has fallen. Therefore, author Kohei Horikoshi probably made the right decision by ending his arc as a villain, as the several abilities he gained in the final battle do seem like an exaggeration and probably soured people's opinions of the character.

Final thoughts

Fortnite gave My Hero Academia fans closure regarding the characters of Dabi and Shoto as siblings. Many enjoyed witnessing the two roasting marshmallows together and partaking in other bonding activities. Be that as it may, their arc together is very important to the manga and the fandom.

Related articles