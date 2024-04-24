Kohei Horikoshi, Yuki Tabata, and other Shueisha authors recreate volume covers of Gakushu Manga World History

Kohei Horikoshi and Yuki Tabata, along with other Shueisha authors, will be working on volume covers of Gakushu Manga World History. This manga title is returning to print after decades in order to commemorate its 100th anniversary. The publication company has hired some of its most talented manga artists to recreate the covers. Fans can purchase these books from their local bookstores on October 4, 2024.

Each volume is a manga adaptation of a historical event that is of great significance. There are a total of 18 volumes and among them, the prominent ones include Caesar and Cleopatra, Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler, Joan of Arc, and plenty more. Let’s take a look at some of the Shueisha authors who will revamp the volume covers.

Shueisha authors like Kohei Horikoshi and Yuki Tabata work on Gakushu Manga World History

Kohei Horikoshi and Yuki Tabata's versions of Caesar, Cleopatra, and Joan of Arc (Image via Shueisha)

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of the My Hero Academia series, will be working on a volume titled The Glory of the Great Roman Empire, which includes Caesar and Cleopatra on the cover. His art style has a unique blend of elements from realism as well as the distinct design language that anime and manga follow. Fans are excited to see his interpretation of some of the most historically significant characters.

Yuki Tabata from Shueisha is in charge of another illustration, and he is the author of the Black Clover manga series. He will be recreating a volume titled Christianity and Europe’s Development and its cover will feature Joan of Arc. Yuki Tabata will depict the French heroine, who led the army to victory at Orleans, in his own way.

Another popular author who will be working on Gakushu Manga World History is Tatsuya Endo. He is the author of Spy x Family and has been tasked with the cover illustration of a volume titled World War II and the United Nations. It will be the author’s aesthetic interpretation of Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler.

Shueisha authors like Hirohiko Araki and Tatsuya Endo's efforts in Gakushu Manga World History (Image via Shueisha)

Another one among the Shueisha authors who will lend their hand to Gakushu Manga World History is Hirohiko Araki. He is the author of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series and boasts one of the most unique art styles and character designs. He has been entrusted with the task of revamping the cover of a volume titled French Revolution and the Road to a Nation State. It will depict the most popular French Emperor and military commander - Napoleon Bonaparte.

These are some of the most prominent Shueisha authors who are working on this project. However, the lineup also includes manga authors of titles like Assassination Classroom, Golden Kamuy, Promised Neverland, and Kingdom, among others.

Fans are excited to see some of their favorite artists infuse their art style into this collaborative project, featuring some of the most exciting historical events and figures.

