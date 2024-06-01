Why the My Hero Academia timeskip is the best thing Horikoshi could've done, explained

The My Hero Academia timeskip in the upcoming chapter of the manga is one of the best decisions that author Kohei Horikoshi could have made at the moment. With the final battle over and most character arcs completed, it makes a lot of sense for the author to proceed with a timeskip to the moment the students graduate from their third year at UA, though that last part has yet to be confirmed.

The concept of a My Hero Academia timeskip has been long theorized in the fandom because it makes a lot of sense for the series to end that way. After all, it's even in the series' title that this is a high-school animanga and the main cast has been training to become professional heroes, so the graduation would make a fitting conclusion, thus giving the fans a moment to celebrate as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining why the My Hero Academia timeskip is the best way to go for the epilogue of the manga

Deku's post-timeskip look was revealed in chapter 424 (Image via Bones).

Now that the main conflict has been resolved, author Kohei Horikoshi's decision to go forward with a time skip chapter in My Hero Academia seems fitting. There isn't much else to explore in the series' current state, and a time skip allows viewers to see what happened to the main cast a few years down the line.

Furthermore, while this is mere speculation, there is a very good chance that the My Hero Academia timeskip is going to focus on the main cast graduating from UA, based on the fact that chapter 424 showed the back of an older Deku who is still wearing his school uniform. Therefore, it seems that is the direction Horikoshi is going for with the epilogue, at least based on that abovementioned interpretation.

The time skip will give the series a sense of closure because the UA students will be graduating, and it may also show the aftermath of several characters. This could give a positive message for the future of this manga's world since it would show the main cast preparing to protect society as its new heroes, which would fit with the series' uplifting themes.

What could be addressed in the My Hero Academia timeskip

Bakugo and Deku are going to be important in the My Hero Academia timeskip (Image via Shueisha).

The My Hero Academia timeskip is very likely to address some major plot points, such as Deku's state with the One For All Quirk. Chapter 424 confirmed that he only has the remaining embers of the power, much like All Might when he handed One For All to him at the beginning of the story, which means that the timeskip could address if he still has some of his powers.

This timeskip could also address what happened to Katsuki Bakugo after he basically lost his arm in the final battle and also offer readers a glimpse into the Todoroki household since it would have been two years since the Dabi situation. The state of villains like Dabi and Himiko Toga is also likely to be addressed while also discussing the future of characters like Eri, Uraraka, All Might, and a few more.

Final thoughts

The My Hero Academia timeskip was the right decision to give the series as it's going to provide some closure while also giving hope for the future. Furthermore, it can wrap up the story in a roundabout way with the characters graduating, allowing them to end the series in a logical manner.

