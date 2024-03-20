My Hero Academia: Does Deku possibly losing One For All in chapter 417 opens the door to Shigaraki's victory? Explored

My Hero Academia will now come up with a lot of discussions in the fandom in terms of how the story is going to end. Now that Deku has entered Tomura Shigaraki's mind by making the One For All Quirk transfer, most fans know that the author's goals could go in a lot of different directions.

Deku's choice to bestow the One For All to Shigaraki has a number of consequences, and it could even possibly end with him losing the war, like the villain getting the victory in the climax of the My Hero Academia series. Nevertheless, it is not likely for such a thing to be possible in the context of the story that has been told as well as the idea that the mangaka is trying to convey.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Deku has potentially handed Tomura Shigaraki the victory in My Hero Academia

On paper, Deku transferring One For All to Shigaraki could lead to the latter winning the final battle, but that is not going to happen in this series. This manga has been fairly straightforward when it comes to its values and beliefs, which are centered around trying to show empathy and support to people who have been ostracized by society, and that is shown in a lot of cases, from Deku himself to Shigaraki.

Author Kohei Horikoshi clearly wants Deku to know Shigaraki's past and what he went through, thus being able to understand where he is coming from and, thus, trying to find a non-violent solution. There is also a chance that Shigaraki is going to witness the protagonist's past and have a greater understanding of who he is and what he has gone through in his life.

It is true that Shigaraki could resist Deku and Nana Shimura's attempts and try to overpower them but this manga has never been the type to allow the villains to win, which is probably not going to happen. Therefore, while this is a possibility, the nature of this story doesn't suggest that is going to go in that direction.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Deku and Shigaraki in the second season of the anime (Image via Bones).

Chapter 417, the most recent one, ended with the cliffhanger of Deku reaching out to Tenko Shimura, who is the child version of Tomura Shigaraki. Considering how Deku and Nana Shimura stepped in, there is a very good chance that the next few chapters are going to address the situation of Shigaraki's trauma and how they want to help him go through his problems.

There is also the possibility of Shigaraki trying to resist the help and having another fight in the vestige world, which could potentially be the final stage of this battle. However, considering how the story has been playing out, there is a very good chance that Deku is going to be able to win over Shigaraki and redeem him in the process.

Final thoughts

There is the possibility that Tomura Shigaraki could win now that Deku has transferred the One For All Quirk to him in the latest chapters of the My Hero Academia manga. But considering how Kohei Horikoshi has been setting up the story for a happy ending, that is not likely to happen.

