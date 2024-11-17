13 anime characters who look like Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs

There are several anime characters with identical physical attributes, making them look like twins from different universes. Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs is one of the most popular anime characters, who has several analogous characters from various anime. Megumin, Hori, Banba, and Yoichi are a few of the characters who resemble Dazai to various extents.

A member of the Armed Detective Agency and an ex-Port Mafia member, Osamu Dazai is an eccentric character who becomes a mentor-like figure for Atsushi Nakajima, the protagonist of Bungou Stray Dogs. Dazai's ability, No Longer Human, allows him to nullify anyone's ability through touch. His intelligence is at par with one of its main antagonists, Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

Without further ado, let's explore 13 anime characters who look like Osamu Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Megumin, Ugetsu, Zenji, and 10 other anime characters with resemblance to Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs

1) Yui Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Yui Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

Yui Ikari, the mother of Shinji Ikari, is one of the most important anime characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Yui was a genius bioengineer with a close bond with her sensei, Kozo Fuyutsuki. She portrayed deep faith in humanity and wanted to protect them, as seen in her sacrifice of merging her soul with Evangelion Unit-01.

Yui resembles Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs to some extent. Even though their personalities don't match, it is the hair that brings out similarities in their physical appearance. If Dazai was a female with neat hair, it would probably look like Yui's.

2) Tooru Oikawa (Haikyuu!!)

Tooru Oikawa as seen in Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Tooru Oikawa is one of the most popular sports anime characters. He is the captain and setter of Aoba Johsai High's Volleyball Team, and an intelligent player who can easily figure out his opponent's moves. Despite his arrogant personality, Oikawa shows moments of vulnerability, like his inferiority complex against Kageyama.

Oikawa's brown hair and eyes are reminiscent of Dazai. Though their hairstyles are not the same, they have similar facial expressions which helps in bringing out their physical resemblance even more. Furthermore, their close friends, Iwaizumi, Chuuya, and Kunikida, are shown to slander them. However, all of them believe in the abilities of Dazai and Oikawa.

3) Zenji Banba (Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens)

Zenji Banba as seen in Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens (Image via Satelight)

Banba is one of the main characters of Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens. As a detective in the seemingly peaceful city of Fukuoka, he eventually teams up with Lin and forms a close bond with the cross-dressing hitman. He generally exhibits a calm and collected personality, except when playing baseball.

Banba's resemblance to Dazai is evident through their unkempt hair and brown eyes. They have a height difference of only 1 cm, which shows similarity in their physique when put beside each other. Banba is Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs in another universe.

4) Xie Lian (Heaven Official's Blessing)

Xie Lian is the crown prince who pleased gods (Image via Red Dog Culture House)

Xie Lian is the protagonist of the donghua Heaven Official's Blessing. He is one of the Four Famous Tales, who earned the title of The Crown Prince Who Pleased God. After 800 years of misfortune, Xie Lian eventually became the laughingstock of the three realms and came to be known as the God of Misfortune.

With bandages wrapped around his neck, wrists, and ankles, Xie Lian's appearance is reminiscent of Dazai. Furthermore, Dazai and Xie Lian have brown hair and eyes. If Dazai belonged to a Chinese novel where the characters are ancient gods and ghosts with long hair, he would look like Xie Lian but would not behave like him.

5) Megumin (KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!)

Megumin as seen in the KonoSuba series (Image via Studio Deen)

Megumin is one of the most intelligent anime characters in the KonoSuba series. She is an Arch Wizard from Crimson Demon Village, who is obsessed with Explosion Magic. Her childlike demeanor and refusal to learn any magic other than Explosion Magic limits her talent to become one of the most powerful in the anime.

Megumin resembles Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs because of the similar hair and bandages. She wears an eyepatch to conceal her powers, depicting her chunnibyo personality. However, this reminds one of Beast Dazai, who wore bandages over his left eye.

6) Yoichi Saotome (Seraph of the End)

Yoichi Saotome from Seraph of the End anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Yoichi is one of the deuteragonists of Seraph of the End. He is driven by the desire to avenge the murder of his sister, Tomoe Saotome. Yoichi has a kind and calm personality, which helps him maintain peace among his peers.

His anime appearance would remind one of the appearance of Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs Wan! series. Yoichi is one of the anime characters who closely resembles the chibi version of Dazai. Conversely, one can also say that Yoichi would be the perfect fit for Dazai as a child.

7) Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop)

Spike Spiegel as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Spike is one of the most iconic anime characters of the 90s and the protagonist of Cowboy Bebop. Born on Mars in 2044, Spike spends his days in the spaceship by sleeping, watching TV, and indulging in his hobbies like, martial arts and Bruce Lee's philosophies.

Spike's facial features are somewhat reminiscent of Dazai, the most common feature being their unkempt hair. Both of them are seen to have lethargic personalities, which gives them similar stances. If Dazai was drawn in the artstyle of Cowboy Bebop, he would look similar to Spike.

8) Ugetsu Murata (Given)

Ugetsu Murata as seen in Given Movie 1 (Image via Lerche)

Ugetsu Murata is one of the supporting anime characters of the boys love anime, Given. He is an exceptional violinist and often expresses his emotions through music. He was Akihiko's periodical boyfriend before Haruki and Akihiko became an official couple.

He is one of the anime characters who closely resembles Dazai. With the same hairstyle, Ugetsu looks like Dazai from a different anime universe. In certain instances, Ugetsu's hairstyle looks exactly like that of Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple movie.

9) Kyoko Hori (Horimiya)

Kyoko Hori as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Hori is one of the intelligent anime characters who excels in her academics. She is the protagonist of the popular romance anime, Horimiya. Hori has an outgoing personality and is popular among the students of Katagiri Senior High School. However, she is a humble girl at home, taking responsibility for her home and family members as opposed to the persona imagined by her peers.

Both Dazai and Hori share similar bangs and hair color, and their smirk look alike from some angles. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that a female version of Dazai in Hagiwara's artstyle would look similar to Hori.

10) Rintaro Okabe (Steins;Gate)

Rintaro Okabe from Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Okabe is an eccentric scientist and the main character of Steins;Gate. His goofy personality makes him one of the most popular anime characters. In the anime, he is driven by the desire to save his childhood friend Mayuri's life. His tenacity in the face of tough decisions shows that he can achieve anything he puts his mind to.

Both Dazai and Okabe share a lean physique. Dazai's long coat and Okabe's lab coat give them somewhat of the same silhouette. Additionally, their goofy personality often sports similar facial expressions that give them a comparable aura.

11) Yozo Ooba (Aoi Bungaku Series)

Yozo Ooba from Aoi Bungaku Series (Image via Madhouse)

Yozo Ooba is the protagonist of the novel No Longer Human, written by the real-life Japanese author, Osamu Dazai. Yozo's life, as seen in the anime, makes one dread existential crisis. As it is a semi-autobiography, the character Yozo represents the author, Dazai.

The character of Yozo has a deep influence on Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs. They share physical similarities in certain aspects, as their character designs are influenced by the author, Osamu Dazai.

12) Ushio Tsuzuki (Yes, No, or Maybe?)

Ushio Tsuzuki from Yes, No, or Maybe? (Image via Lesprit)

Tsuzuki is one of the leads of the boys love anime, Yes, No, or Maybe? He is portrayed as an indoor person who says that he is not good at appearing in interviews. Although not widely known among anime characters, Tsuzuki is a handsome man whose physical features closely resemble those of Dazai. His hairstyle and hair color are the same as that of Dazai.

13) Shoko Ieiri (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Shoko Ieiri as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Shoko is the resident doctor of Jujutsu Tech and one of the only JJK anime characters who can use the Reverse Cursed Technique. She has saved countless sorcerers' lives by efficiently using her Cursed Technique. During her high school days, she was an optimistic girl, which slowly dimmed as she lost her friends with her job as a healer becoming more overbearing.

Shoko and Dazai share the same eye and hair color of brown. These are the only physical features that are common between the two. Though they share some physical attributes, Shoko and Dazai portray different personalities, which makes them appear too dissimilar at first glance.

Final Thoughts

Many of the anime characters listed here share features with Dazai from Bungou Stray Dogs, such as brown eyes, brown hair, or the use of bandages. While not all anime characters mentioned are an exact copy of Dazai, many show identical features, be they physical or their stance or way of talking.

