10 anime swordsmen who could've become Hashira in Demon Slayer

The presence of anime swordsmen is one of the major determinants that garner many viewers for action anime. Characters with swords possess an aura of confidence that pulls viewers in. Countless swordsmen are formidable enough to remain undefeated throughout the anime.

Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotouge is a manga where swords are the main weapons possessed by most of the characters. What if there was a universe where characters from any anime/manga could become a Hashira? This article lists 10 formidable anime swordsmen, in no particular order, who could easily reach the rank of a Hashira.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinion. It contains spoilers from the manga mentioned below.

Trending

Killer Bee, Levi Ackerman, and 8 more anime swordsmen with the potential to become Hashira

1) Zoro Roronoa (One Piece)

Zoro Roronoa from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro is inarguably one of the most popular anime swordsmen of all time. He skillfully uses three swords at once, which indicates his proficiency level. Throughout the anime, he has fought countless battles that have helped him hone his battle tactics.

Zoro is one of the ambitious anime swordsmen who strives to become the strongest, and Hashira, being the highest rank in Demon Slayer, would help Zoro achieve that. Given his battle tactics and will to remain undefeated in fights, Zoro would be one of the strongest Hashira who could challenge Muzan.

2) Guts (Berserk)

Guts on Berserk volume 36 cover (Image via Young Animal)

As the protagonist of one of the most iconic manga, Guts is considered one of the strongest characters of all time. His exemplary weapon, Dragon Slayer, could cut through the indestructible neck of the Upper Moons with ease. Additionally, his durability in battles would help defeat a few of the strongest Upper Moons, who possess limitless stamina and regeneration abilities.

Guts is one of the anime swordsmen who has suffered countless traumas. He gained experience on the battlefield from a young age, making him a formidable fighter. It wouldn't take long if he were to reach the ranks of Hashira. His legendary weapon and the skills required to wield it are a few of the factors that make Guts an exceptional warrior who could have become a Hashira.

3) Killer Bee (Naruto)

Killer Bee as seen in Naruto Shippuden episode 207 (Image via Pierrot)

Killer Bee is a powerful shinobi who wields seven swords at once. Using two swords can be difficult for some anime swordsmen, so one can only imagine the skill level Killer Bee possesses to use seven at once with his kenjutsu. He is one of the anime swordsmen who could take on multiple demons from the Demon Slayer universe.

Killer Bee's acquaintance with Naruto has shown his mentorship skills. It would not be far-fetched to say he would make an excellent Hashira who can train slayers of lower rank and help them grow. As the Eight-Tailed Jinchuriki, Killer Bee acquiring Samehada makes him a desired Hashira capable of defeating demons with his unique talent.

4) Musashi Miyamoto (Vagabond)

Musashi Miyamoto from Vagabond manga (Image via Viz)

A list of anime swordsmen would be incomplete without Musashi Miyamoto. Based on the novel Musashi by Eiji Yoshikawa, Vagabond adapts the fictional biography of one of Japan's greatest samurai. Originally introduced as Takezo Shinmen, he is portrayed as a rogue character determined to kill anyone threatening his survival.

Musashi got stronger through training in the forest alone. This resulted in a lack of style and inconsistent sword movements; however, it also made Musashi's fighting style unpredictable. His unrelenting desire to become undefeatable and his eccentric swordsmanship show that he could easily become a Hashira.

5) Maki Zenin (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Maki Zenin as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

Maki is one of the jujutsu sorcerers who does not possess cursed energy. Her physical prowess makes her one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. After Mai transferred her cursed energy to Maki, her abilities upgraded so that even Sukuna felt her aura and exhibited interest in her during the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

Maki's skills are at par with several anime swordsmen of new-generation manga. Her strength compares to Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of Demon Slayer. She is seen using several weapons like a red naginata cursed tool, Playful Cloud, and other cursed tools. However, her expertise reached its peaked while using Dragon-Bone and Split Soul Katana constructed by Mai. Maki's swordsmanship and hand-to-hand combat skills make her one of the strongest candidates to become a Hashira.

6) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan season 3 (Image via Wit Studio)

Levi is the strongest character in Attack on Titan, with Mikasa running close behind him. With enhanced physical abilities and zero supernatural powers, Levi has depicted his proficiency till the end and has become one of the most talented anime swordsmen of his time. He delivered blows with precision even without two fingers, his right eye, and half of his right leg.

Given their strength and aptitude, the Upper Moons are formidable, but Levi should be able to defeat most of them. It is not only the fact that Levi kills enemies more than thrice his size but also his tactical intelligence and speed that give him an upper hand against his opponents. His ability to control the two swords he wields would elevate his precision against the demons of Demon Slayer.

7) Ochi Fukuchi (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Ochi Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs 5th season (Image via Bones)

Originally introduced as the captain of the Hunting Dogs, Fukuchi is one of the strongest anime swordsmen of new-generation manga. His quirky personality, as seen in the anime, soon ended when his real identity of being the leader of the Decay of the Angel was revealed. His ability, Mirror Lion, lets him boost the strength of his weapon by 100-fold.

Atsushi and Akutagawa got an exposure to his power in the Kamui Revelation arc. The strong duo could not defeat Fukuchi, which portrayed his experience in swordsmanship and battle intelligence. As a Hashira, the Shinto Amenogozen will help Fukuchi cut through the past and defeat demons with ease without getting himself killed.

8) Aki Hayakawa (Chainsaw Man)

Aki Hayakawa as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Aki's personality is akin to Giyuu Tomioka, the Water Hashira. His journey in Chainsaw Man started with his being a reclusive person. His only ambition was to kill the Gun devil and avenge his family. Like Giyuu's eventual brotherhood with Tanjiro, Aki became closely acquainted with fellow Devil Hunters like Denji, Power, and Angel Devil, for whom he was ready to give up his life.

Aki has contracts with the Fox Devil and, eventually, the Future Devil. Aki is one of the anime swordsmen who portrays excellent skills, boosted by his contracts with the devils. His determination to kill devils, fueled by his desire to avenge his family, encourages him to get stronger with each passing day. As a Hashira, Aki would be strong enough to kill some Upper Moon demons.

9) Olivier Mira Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Olivier Mira Armstrong (Image via Bones)

Aptly known as the Ice Queen amongst the Briggs soldiers, Olivier has a domineering presence. She is one of the anime swordsmen who exhibits talent in her swordsmanship and aiming firearms with point-blank precision. As the General of Briggs, she holds full control over the Fortress.

Olivier's leadership abilities help one visualize her as a stern Hashira who provides harsh training to members of the lower ranks in Demon Slayer. Her persistence in the fight against Sloth shows her determination to win on the battlefield, making her one of the most compatible candidates for becoming a Hashira.

10) Jean Pierre Polnareff (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)

Jean Pierre Polnareff in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (Image via David Production)

Polnareff's Silver Chariot is one of the few stands in the JoJo franchise to wield a sword. Since his childhood, Polnareff has extensively trained with Silver Chariot, leading to his competence as a swordsman. He is one of the anime swordsmen who gained popularity in the 90s due to his goofy personality and mastery over swordsmanship.

His fight against J. Geil, Hol Horse, and others sent by Dio showed his ability to team up with his allies and defeat the enemies. His loyalty to his close friends was prominently portrayed during Avdol's death. The ability to collaborate with others and the desire to avenge one's family resonate with some of the Hashira's motivations to kill demons, making him one of the anime swordsmen who could become a Hashira in Demon Slayer.

Final thoughts

Several anime swordsmen could become Hashira in Demon Slayer. This list looks at 10 characters, in no particular order, who have the potential to become Hashira. The characters listed above possess extraordinary swordsmanship, which would make them excellent Hashira in the world of Demon Slayer.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback