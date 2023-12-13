10 strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters, ranked 

Bungo Stray Dogs characters have been some of the most unique personalities introduced in the last decade. Recently, the series concluded its fifth season and went beyond the manga story, adapting an ending that was completely unknown even to manga readers.

The power system of this series revolves around supernatural abilities based on popular works like Osamu Dazai's No Longer Human and various other literary works. This listicle will rank the 10 strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters from strongest to weakest based on their onscreen feats and the overall potential of their abilities.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers for the Bungo Stray Dogs series.

Nikolai Gogol, Ogai Mori, and 8 other Bungo Stray Dogs characters ranked from strongest to weakest

1) Chuya Nakahara

10 strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters: Chuya Nakahara (Image via Studio Bones)

Although Bungo Stray Dogs characters have various powers ranging from purely conceptual to just simple physical power boosts, Chuya's abilities hold the title of the strongest. Chuya's ability, Upon the Tainted Sorrow, allows him to manipulate gravity.

Throughout the manga, Chuya is able to levitate, slow down bullets, and generate a forcefield around him. Overall, the feats and the reputation around him in the manga and the anime have cemented him as one of the strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters.

2) Dazai

10 strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters: Dazai (Image via Studio Bones)

Although Dazai might not be able to utilize his combat ability completely, his ability, No Longer Human, negates any abilities. So, all ability-based attacks like Akutagawa's Rashomon will be negated upon contact with Dazai.

Conventional methods like knives, swords, or bullets can still hurt Dazai, and he needs to make physical contact with an ability or the ability user to negate him. But considering the nature of his abilities shown in the series, Dazai would negate most of them, making him another one of the strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters.

3) Fukuchi Ochi

Expand Tweet

The antagonist of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 and season 5 and the final member of the Angels of Decay has an ability named Mirror Lion, which exponentially increases the efficiency of any weapon he holds.

In the manga and the anime, Fukuchi brought out the most of his ability by increasing the efficiency of the Shinto Amenogozen katana. The katana allowed him to cut space and time and warn himself in the past, essentially giving him future sight.

4) Fyodor

Expand Tweet

Fyodor, leader of the enigmatic Rats and Decay of the Angel, seeks a reality-altering book to eradicate ability users. His exceptional intellect poses a formidable challenge to the Armed Detective Agency. Fyodor's lethal touch, "Crime and Punishment," inflicts instant death, seemingly via blood loss.

Remarkably, this ability respects its wielder, refraining from harming him during the chaotic Yokohama Fog incident. Fyodor's intelligence surpasses even the Agency's finest minds, Ranpo and Dazai, allowing him to manipulate events and predict adversaries' actions.

5) Akutagawa

Expand Tweet

Akutagawa, a recurring figure in Bungo Stray Dogs, possesses remarkable strength with his ability, Rashōmon. This power allows him to manipulate his clothing, transforming it into lethal blades, a monstrous beast, or an impenetrable shield. He utilizes it for offensive, defensive, and even mobile purposes, demonstrating exceptional adaptability in combat.

6) Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald

Expand Tweet

Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald, the leader of The Guild and the antagonist of The Guild arc, holds the ability of "The Great Fitzgerald." The Great Fitzgerald bestows the user a physical boost directly proportional to their wealth. This translates to enhanced strength, speed, agility, and endurance beyond human limitations.

Notably, Fitzgerald activates his ability by throwing off cheques and announcing the amount spent, though verbalization suffices. Considering his physical enhancements are only limited by his disposable income, Fitzgerald boasts the potential to be the strongest Bungo Stray Dogs character alongside Chuya Nakahara.

7) Nikolai Gogol

10 strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters: Nikolai Gogol (Image via Studio Bones)

Gogol wields The Overcoat, a transfer-type ability that allows him to manipulate spaces and their contents through his cloak. He can manifest or transfer various materials and matter, including weapons, explosives, and living things. This enables him to perform surprise attacks, robbery, wiretapping, and kidnapping.

He can even manifest his hand through the cloak, holding a revolver to shoot down targets remotely. By covering himself with the cloak, Gogol can virtually teleport. Notably, among other Bungo Stray Dogs characters, Gogol's ability can still affect Osamu Dazai's No Longer Human ability as long as Dazai is not directly involved in the transfer process.

8) Tetcho Suehiro

Expand Tweet

Tetcho Suehiro, a member of the hunting dogs and one of the primary antagonists of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4, is a master combatant and holds the ability 'Plum Blossoms in Snow.'

This ability grants him remarkable control over his saber. He can extend it to seemingly impossible lengths and bend it at will, making it hard to evade its reach. This ability allows him to cleave entire vehicles in two from afar and even penetrate the walls of high-flying helicopters.

9) Ogai Mori

10 strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters: Ogai Mori (Image via Studio Bones)

Ogai Mori, the leader of the port mafia and the primary antagonist of the entire Bungo Stray Dogs series, was one of the first characters to be introduced. But the full extent of his ability, Vita Sexualis, is still one of the most mysterious in the series.

Mori's ability allows him to summon and configure Elise's personality and abilities at will. He can make her levitate, chase enemies at high speeds, and even assume a medical form to attack opponents with large equipment.

10) Yukichi Fukuzawa

10 strongest Bungo Stray Dogs characters: Fukuzawa (Image via Studio Bones)

Yukichi Fukuzawa, the boss of the detective agency, stands as somewhat of an anomaly among Bungo Stray Dogs characters. Fukuzawa's ability, All Men are Equal, essentially allows him to suppress the abilities of his subordinates. His ability works more like a support. It once allowed Atsushi to control his ability properly.

But Yukichi's strength lies solely in his mastery of swordsmanship, which singlehandedly allowed him to become a legend similar to Fukuchi Ochi.

The story of Bungo Stray Dogs is still ongoing, so it is possible that an ability user stronger than Chuya might get revealed.