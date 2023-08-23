Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7: Dazai's race for survival begins as Atsushi recruits an apparent ally

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 was released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, bringing with it the continuation of the Armed Detective Agency’s quest for innocence. Likewise, with the airport operation having hit a major snag, thanks to Ochi Fukuchi and his Shinto Amenogozen, the situation is seemingly very dire.

Thankfully, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 appears to shine a light at the end of the tunnel, mainly due to the efforts of both Osamu Dazai and Atsushi Nakajima. However, the latter’s efforts may be in vain considering Teruko Okura’s sinister smile at the episode’s final moments.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 begins exciting final battle between Decay of Angels and Detective Agency

Nikolai as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio bones)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 begins with Nikolai explaining the rules of his game to Dazai and Fyodor. This includes a breakdown of the massive prison they’re in, exactly what they need to escape, and the level of resistance they can expect. Nikolai also lets each one of them choose an item, with options being a satellite phone, top level security card, extra powerful coin bombs, or a guard’s radio.

Fyodor picks first and chooses the security card, while Dazai thinks outside the box and chooses Sigma. The episode then shifts to Aya Koda and Bram Stoker, who are still unable to escape. As they discuss their options, Bram tells Aya to run, as one of the vampire security guards has discovered them, and Bram is unable to control them without Ochi Fukuchi’s order.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 then returns to Dazai and Sigma, with the latter asking Dazai what his plan is. However, Dazai’s typical carefree demeanor grates on Sigma’s nerves, since it suggests Dazai is currently carefree. Fyodor, meanwhile, is patiently waiting in the starting room since he has “another card to play.”

Bram (left) and Aya (center) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio bones)

The episode then returns to Aya and Bram, where the latter buys the former time to run away by calling the security guard vampire disrespectful. As the two are being surrounded, Kenji Miyazawa, guided by Ranpo Edogawa’s instructions, appears to save them. Meanwhile, Sigma begins to leave Dazai behind, saying that he can’t afford to lose and waste time like this.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 then cuts to five days before the incident, where Nikolai asks Sigma to expose Fyodor’s ability. He says there’s no way he can do that, but Nikolai says he must since it’s the only way he can guarantee his own peace and safety. Sigma then realizes how strongly he desires a peaceful home and a life where no one can manipulate him.

Returning to the present, Dazai seemingly picks up on this, saying he completely understands. The two then hear noises from above, which suggest that an intruder has arrived, with the episode showing several defeated guards in a wrecked hallway. Sigma asks who this intruder is, prompting the episode to shift back to Fyodor, who is still in the starting room with Nikolai.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 then sees Nikolai depart as guards enter the room. However, they’re quickly incapacitated by a vampiric Chuuya Nakahara. As Dazai summates their two-versus-two situation, the episode shifts to Aya, who is watching as Kenji effortlessly deals with the vampires present.

After some brief schtick with Bram and Kenji, Tetcho Suehiro appears, seemingly ready to fight Kenji. Atsusi, meanwhile, is running through the airport looking for Aya and Bram, since Ranpo has identified securing them as their win condition. He stumbles upon who he thought was Aya, but it’s revealed to be Okura Teruko in disguise.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 then sees Tetcho ask Kenji where Saigiku Jono is, with Kenji saying he doesn’t know, but he’ll help look. Tetcho then reminds himself that, as far as he knows, the Armed Detective Agency is indeed responsible for Jono’s disappearance. He then attacks Kenji, starting their fight, while Atsushi is being restrained by Okura.

Atsushi then goes to pull out his phone, leading Okura to see a video of Tachihara. The video sees him call Teruko by name, explaining the situation and adding that he believes the Armed Detective Agency to be innocent. Okura says she’ll work with the Agency if she can meet the mastermind of their plans.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 sees Atsushi call Ranpo to confirm this as an option, but Okura smiles sinisterly behind his back as he does so. The episode then cuts back to Kenji versus Tetcho, where the former mounts a brief comeback after being stabbed. However, the episode’s final moments see Tetcho get the upper hand one last time, leaving Kenji motionless and coughing up blood on the floor.

In review

Overall, this latest episode of the season has been one of the most exciting yet. The beginning of Dazai and Fyodor’s game is contrasted well by the other moving parts of the episode, which are just as important as the outcome of said game. Likewise, heavy suspense is created in the final moments by Kenji’s apparent defeat and Okura seemingly plotting to betray Atsushi’s trust.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 also greatly succeeds when it comes to Aya and Bram. While Kenji’s presence is certainly a boon for the pair, their need to run away keeps them in danger, making all the other events of the episode even more suspenseful. Similarly, even if they somehow find their way to Ranpo for safety, Okura also heading that way eliminates the duo’s last possible and reachable safe haven.

In summation

Not much in particular happened in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7, with the most significant developments being the arrivals of both Kenji and Chuuya.

However, the stakes are now especially high for the next episode and those beyond. While the season is only just over halfway through as of this article’s writing, there still seems to be many more surprises and much more heartbreak in store for fans.

