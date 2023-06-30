Is Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 the final season? Explored

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is scheduled to release in July this year, and the excitement is through the roof. The fans are quite thankful for this year's announcement for the fifth season. The fan base was a bit anxious, as they thought the series was over. That being said, there is one question that needs to be addressed.

Is Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 the final season? In short, the answer is no. It is highly unlikely that Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be the final season. There are a few reasons for this. Also, this will be the perfect time to revisit the status of the manga.

Taking a look at why Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will not be the final season of the series

Will Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 be the final season? No, and the reason for this is that manga has progressed quite a bit, and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. There are about 28 odd chapters that haven’t been adapted yet, and the mangaka will continue with the series as it is nowhere near its conclusion. Unless the fifth season’s reception is bad, it is highly unlikely that Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will end the animanga series.

This title has managed to garner a fanbase that is not only massive but also extremely dedicated, which can be seen from their interactions on social media platforms like Twitter and forums like Reddit.

Kadokawa shared the second trailer of season 5 on June 1, 2023, which not only gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect but also the release date for the same. As per the trailer, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released on July 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Fans can watch the fifth season on the Anime Store and Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, fans in Japan can watch the series on Tokyo MX, Aichi TV, and Sun TV. BS 11 and KBS Kyoto will also air the episode on July 13, 2023.

Another interesting part of the trailer was the revelation of the artist responsible for the opening theme song. The soundtrack is titled Kurogane no Ori, and it was performed by GRANRODEO. Fans of the series are familiar with this name, as they created the opening soundtracks for seasons 1 and 3. On the other hand, the ending soundtrack is titled Kiseki and was performed by Luck Life, a band that has provided ending theme songs for all the previous seasons.

Status of the manga

So far, the manga has released 107 chapters, and only 78 chapters have been adapted. Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will begin by adapting chapter 79, marking the beginning of the Kamui Revelation arc.

The upcoming season will adapt two arcs - Kamui Revelation arc and Vampire Infection Outbreak arc. The anime has 29 chapters to catch up to the series, and the manga will continue to publish chapters on a monthly basis. Chapter 108 is scheduled to release on July 3, 2023.

