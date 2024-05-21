10 anime side characters who should have their own series, ranked by popularity

Anime side characters have been a major part of the anime community ever since the popularization of anime. Although the majority of the fandom of any anime is mainly focused on the primary and second protagonists, often the side characters end up gathering a fandom around them that is comparable to the protagonist.

Although side characters are a major part of any anime, their backstories, and development often get overlooked despite their popularity. These issues are later solved via side stories.

There is a huge cast of interesting anime side characters at the current time. But taking into account the popularity of their parent series, it becomes a bit easier to rank side characters that should have a series of their own.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Vinland Saga, Black Clover, Naruto, Bleach, and Fairy Tail series.

Erza Scarlet, Ai Hayasaka, Olivier Armstrong, and 7 other anime side characters who should have their own series, ranked

10) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Expand Tweet

Erza Scarlet is one of the supporting characters in Fairy Tail, mainly embodying the hot-headed but caring, mentor role. Erza started her life as a slave and later suffered further tragedies and lost most of her childhood friends. She was eventually revealed to be the daughter of Irene Belserion, the mother of all dragon-slaying magic and one of the first dragon-slayers herself.

Many aspects of Erza's early life, her journey, and her abandonment by her mother haven't been fully explored. Although the Fairy Tail story is ongoing with Fairy Tail- 100 YEAR QUEST, a side story focusing on Erza Scarlet would surely benefit the substantial Fairy Tail fanbase.

9) Ai Hayasaka (Love is War)

Underutilized anime side characters: Ai Hayasaka (Image via A1-Pictures)

The Hayasaka family, once prominent, was absorbed into the Shinomiya family after losing their conflict. Ai, born and raised as a servant in the Shinomiya main house, shares an isolated upbringing with Kaguya Shinomiya, yet she's less sheltered.

Despite their master/servant facade, their bond resembles inseparable sisters, stemming from shared early years and Kaguya's gesture of friendship with a scrunchie. Ai's popularity among Love is War fans underscores the potential for her own series, as she remains one of the most beloved anime side characters.

8) Olivier Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Underutilized anime side characters: Olivier Armstrong (Bones)

Olivier Armstrong, also known as Major General Armstrong, is the primary heir to the Armstrong family. She is also the commanding officer charged with the protection of Amestris' northern border at Fort Briggs and the older sister of Alex Louis Armstrong. She made her debut in the latter parts of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and played an active part in overthrowing King Bradley.

Although her reputation as one of the most battle-hardened and extreme soldiers was somewhat displayed, her origins and journey to becoming such a revered soldier have not yet been explored. Although Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood concluded in 2010, a series focusing on the origins of Olivier Armstrong will surely benefit her fans.

7) Kisuke Urahara (Bleach)

Expand Tweet

Kisuke Urahara was one of the very first characters introduced in the Bleach series, although his backstory took center stage during Aizen's reign as the main antagonist. Urahara played a major role in the war against Yhwach and his army. His Bankai confirmed early in Bleach, appeared only in the final chapters with limited screen time.

Much about his backstory, his relationship with Yoruichi, and his stay in the human realm remains unexplored. As one of the most popular characters in Bleach and one of the most popular anime side characters ever, there is a clear demand for a side story revolving around him.

6) Orochimaru (Naruto)

Underutilized anime side characters: Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru has been a mainstay of the Naruto series ever since his introduction. Although his character evolved from being an antagonist to a neutral character, his schemes and the overall mystery surrounding him haven't yet been explored despite them having a close resemblance to karma seals and reincarnations.

Orochimaru embodies the unhinged and morally gray scientist trope in Naruto, but most of his past atrocities have been used as exposition and flavor text. Among all anime side characters, Orochimaru stands as one of the oldest and most unexplored characters in the anime storyline.

5) Mereoleona (Black Clover)

Expand Tweet

Mereoleona Vermillion first made her debut in the earlier parts of the Black Clover story and soon became a fan-favorite character following the Elf Reincarnation arc. She embodies the hotheaded, super-strong mentor trope, but recent chapters have revealed bits of information about the prejudice she faced as a genius mage of royalty. Her charisma as a character, along with her unexplored backstory and journey, would surely benefit from a side series focused on her.

4) Askeladd (Vinland Saga)

Underutilized anime side characters: Askeladd (Image via Studio WIT)

Askeladd was a Welsh-Danish Viking who commanded a mercenary band of Vikings, which Thorfinn followed for over a decade. As per his claims, he was a descendant of the legendary warrior Lucius Artorius Castus through his mother’s side. Although of Viking descent, he loathed their greedy and simple-minded nature, which led him to plan his father's assassination for over two years.

After assassinating Thors, he was pursued by Thorfinn, who learned about Askeladd's outlook on life and his philosophies regarding a king and a king's values. Although Askeladd served as the main antagonist for the first half of Vinland Saga, a side story revolving around his life would help flesh out this fan-favorite character. Among anime side characters, Askeladd stands as one of the most popular and respected.

3) Dracule Mihawk (One Piece)

Expand Tweet

Dracule Mihawk is one of the most popular anime side characters and is highly respected within the One Piece fandom. Although his character has remained enshrouded in mystery for over 1000 chapters, his rivalry with Shanks has fueled many fan theories and power-scaling discussions.

Despite being stated as the strongest swordsman, his origins, backstory, and actual abilities remain a complete mystery. A side story to flesh out Mihawk's story has been a staple demand of the fandom, especially since the manga is in its final saga.

2) All Might (My Hero Academia)

Underutilized anime side characters: All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia has one of the largest collections of anime side characters ever introduced, but All Might stands as one of the series' most prominent characters. His story starts as a quirkless and powerless individual who inherited One For All and ushered in a new age of hope and peace, becoming the Symbol of Peace himself.

The training and circumstances surrounding Nana Shimura, his master, have remained unexplored. A series revolving solely around All Might would manage to flesh out the character more.

1) Yuki Tsukumo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Underutilized anime side characters: Yuki Tsukumo (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo, one of only four special-grade jujutsu sorcerers, stands out for her independence from Jujutsu High and her refusal to take on missions. As a former Star Plasma Vessel and possessing a cursed technique capable of creating black holes, Yuki, along with Toji Fushiguro, catalyzed the story's events. Her unique background and abilities make her an intriguing candidate for a spin-off series.

Final Thoughts

Anime side characters and their stories have long been a prominent part of anime fandoms. With the vast cast of side characters currently present, pinpointing which ones deserve a side story is challenging.

Although some series mentioned in this listicle have already been completed, their fandoms remain active. This enduring interest highlights the potential for deeper exploration of these beloved characters through dedicated side stories.

Related Links-