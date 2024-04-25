Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers: Mereoleona surpasses human limits as her fight with Morris ends

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers were expected to be about Yuno Grinberryal and Asta, giving the pair a continued focus just as they had finally reached the real Lucius Zogratis.

However, fans were somewhat shocked (but nevertheless excited) to find that focus would be switching from the protagonistic pair to Mereoleona Vermillion and her fight with Moris Libardirt.

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers focused on this fight for essentially the entirety of the issue, with the only shifts in focus away from it being for Moris’ and Mereoleona’s flashbacks.

However, this does excitingly result in their fight concluding in this issue, setting up the next release sometime in August 2024 to focus on a brand new fight.

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers see Mereoleona’s evolution conclude in a thrilling way

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is “Undying Souls.”

The first page shifts focus back to Mereoleona versus Moris, with one of the former’s dying subordinates telling her that the rest is up to her now. Moris questions of the “annoying, incompetent fools” that were her subordinates are dead now, adding that he’ll show her what a true living shield is.

He then uses an Earth Magic spell called March of the Holy fools, which causes strange, golem-like creatures to rise out of the ground and rush at Mereoleona.

However, she appears to burn them with ease while pondering how incredible their speed is and the fact that Moris has now shown a second magic attribute. Moris then says he sympathizes with her and her attempts to aim for greatness at the expense of the incompetent (meaning her late subordinates).

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers then see Moris monologue about how the incompetent babble about ethics all while rotting away and not achieving anything.

He adds that they should just become materials for his research and serve as nourishment for new magic tools. He argues that this is the meaning of those fools’ lives but adds that no matter how many of them he dissected, he couldn’t surpass the world’s principles.

However, he then says he persevered, and that he was chosen by God as a result. He continues that he was bestowed with magic allowing him to fully utilize his knowledge and abilities, giving him the power to destroy everything and to give life (with a flashback playing out as he says all this).

He asserts that his diligent and persevering days were not fruitless, adding that this (likely meaning Mereoleona’s current situation) is humans’ limits.

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers then show a flashback to Mereoleona’s past and origins as a Magic Knight, where nobody wanted to train with her and she was always being gossiped about.

While this gossip is about how strong she is, it results in her deciding that she’s fine if nobody follows her or can keep up with her, asserting that she can become stronger alone.

She then trained by climbing walls, fighting monsters beyond human understanding, and living in powerful mana zones. However, she found the wall of human limits, concluding she could only come so far on her own.

Her brother Fuegoleon then appears beside her as the issue ends, apologizing for keeping her waiting as he summons Salamander to fight.

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers then see her say she wasn’t waiting for him and promises to always go beyond her limits as a new spell appears in her Grimoire.

The ground starts shaking as she activates her Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelitius Leonum, which sees her entire body enveloped in mana. The spirits of the deceased Crimson Lion Knights then appear, commenting on how they were surely dead.

Mereoleona tells her soldiers that even in death, they follow her, to which they agree. Moris is shocked to see the revival of souls before him, prompting her to point out that all Moris is dragging along is nothing but a lump of soil (referring to the beings made from his Earth Magic spell earlier).

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers then see Moris and Mereleona begin their final clash as her revived comrades fight his Earth Magic golems, with Moris realizing he can’t break her body apart for some reason.

It’s then revealed that he can’t break her body apart because there is no body to break apart; in other words, all of Mereoeleona’s body has become mana itself.

Moris begins panicking as a result, asserting that a “mere human” reaching such transcendence is beyond all reason. Mereoleona then says it’s thanks to those who risked their lives to teach her the essence of the human soul, as Moris’ regeneration even stops working.

Black Clover chapter 371 spoilers end with Moris saying he was chosen by god, but Mereoleona saying she doesn’t care about God and instead desires to be a source of encouragement for humans as she lands the final blow.

