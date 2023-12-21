Black Clover chapter 369: Lucius' clones are weaker than anyone thought

Black Clover chapter 369 is the manga's first chapter since author Yuki Tabata switched from Shonen Jump Magazine to Jump Giga, and even though it is due to come out on December 25, Christmas day, the leaks are already out. Since the last few chapters showed Asta giving the rest of the Black Bulls antimagic powers to fight against Lucius and his clones, it seems that could have been a bit of an overkill.

The last cliffhanger before Black Clover chapter 369 showed that Lucius had created multiple clones himself to destroy and terrorize the Clover Kingdom, with the Black Bulls arriving to save the day.

While there was always going to be a chance for characters like Magna and Luck to test their mettle, this recent chapter shows that perhaps these clones weren't as strong as people thought.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 369.

Black Clover chapter 369 leaks show that Lucius' clones are perhaps not as strong as people originally thought

Black Clover chapter 369 has recently been leaked, even though it is due to come out on December 25, and is the series' return after Yuki Tabata decided to go to a quarterly magazine, Jump Giga.

Most readers of the series are pleased that the chapter is going to focus on two fan favorites, Magna and Luck, facing off against one of Lucius' clones.

However, while it is always fun to watch a couple of Black Bull members fighting against the villains, some people also notice that these Lucius clones are not as strong as the original.

The real Lucius managed to make quick work of Asta, who is stronger than Magna and Luck and was also putting Yuno against the wall, which means that a clone just as strong as him should defeat these two characters with ease.

That isn't what is shown in Black Clover chapter 369, with Luck and Magna having a great moment where they manage to use teamwork and their magic to defeat the Lucius clone with relative ease.

There is a chance that this scene might rub some fans the wrong way but there could be a possibility of Lucius not being capable of creating clones just as strong. Also, Magna and Luck, boosted with Asta's antimagic, could have enough in their arsenal to defeat a weaker version of the villain.

Explaining Tabata's switch of magazine and the future of the series

Yuki Tabata's artwork of Asta, Magna, and Luck (Image via Giga Jump).

Even though the leaks of Black Clover chapter 369 generated a lot of excitement in the fandom and showed the series' return after several months, there is no denying that mangaka Yuki Tabata generated a lot of talk due to him leaving Shonen Jump this year.

It was a huge shock because manga authors rarely ever leave what is the industry's biggest manga magazine, but Tabata's motives were family-related.

Yuki Tabata decided to leave the magazine and their weekly schedule to focus on private health issues involving his family, which is why he signed a contract with Jump Giga, a quarterly magazine.

This decision is going to give him a lot more time to focus on his family, and also get enough rest to, hopefully, give the manga the ending that it deserves.

Final thoughts

Black Clover 369 mostly focuses on the characters of Luck and Magna, getting the chance to once again prove their worth against one of Lucius' clones. And while it is true that the strength of these clones could be a bit disappointing, it is also a great chance to let these two popular characters shine, further developing their friendship.