Black Clover: Is there an Earth Spirit? Explained

With the news of Black Clover unfortunately being on a last-minute break this week in addition to last week, fans are now turning to any discussion of the series they can find. Some are continuing to theorize on who the Paladins with Sister Lily will be revealed to be upon the series’ return, while others are looking back at other, earlier mysteries from the series.

This has led to one section of the Black Clover fandom discussing the possibility of more Spirits being introduced as the series progresses through its final phases. In fact, in the process of this discussion, fans realized that while a Fire, Water, and Wind Spirit all exist in the series, an Earth Spirit has yet to be introduced or even mentioned.

As a result, fans are now debating as to whether an Earth Spirit exists in the series’ world, and if so, where it may be or who it may be contracted with. Follow along as this article fully breaks down and answers the question of whether or not there is an Earth Spirit in author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series.

Black Clover fans debate the existence of an Earth Spirit as the manga takes a 2-week break

Black Clover’s being set in a magical world has, unsurprisingly, opened the door to various mythological and supernatural creatures being included in the series. Highlights are undoubtedly the Devils, coming from a hellish, dark underworld populated with only their kind. The existence of Elves, Dwarves, and other mythological races, is also a particularly strong example of this.

Thus, the introduction of Yuno Grinberryall’s Wind Spirit, Sylph, was somewhat expected by fans, even if they didn’t specifically anticipate Sylph’s arrival. Various other fantasy series set in magical worlds have introduced similar entities and concepts, both in the anime and manga mediums as well as general literature and television/film.

Similarly, the introduction of Fana’s Fire Spirit, Salamander, and Princess Lolopechka’s Water Spirit, Undine, were just as expected by many fans. The existence of one Spirit embodying a concept of nature would certainly imply the existence of others. With Fire and Water being just as present in daily life as Wind, it is a sensible literary choice to introduce their Spirit beings.

Nick @nichosheen I wonder if we'll get to see the Earth Spirit in the final arc of Black Clover I wonder if we'll get to see the Earth Spirit in the final arc of Black Clover https://t.co/aRy6w0BwEV

However, the Spirit introductions stopped shortly after the introduction of Undine. Not far off from contemporary releases by chapter count, a lot has has changed in the series’ world since then, not the least of which are the in-world years which have since come and gone. As a result, fans are yet to learn if more Spirits exist in the series’ world beyond these three.

Additionally, there’s one more Spirit fans are specifically curious about which falls perfectly in thematic line with the Wind, Fire, and Water Spirits. This would be none other than the Earth Spirit, whom fans are now speculating on the general existence of, not just whether or not they are possible as a concept.

As of this article’s writing, an Earth Spirit has not yet been introduced in the Black Clover manga series, nor any other supplemental material to the series, canon or otherwise. While the possibility of an Earth Spirit existing in Black Clover is certainly there, fans have never heard about the entity one way or another in any series material. Although fans can assume that such a spirit does exist, it’s safe to say that there is not an Earth Spirit in Black Clover until fans are told otherwise.

