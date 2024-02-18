10 anime characters named Chihiro, ranked by popularity

Over the years, several anime characters named Chihiro have created a lasting impact with their presence in a series. The world of animated storytelling has witnessed a diverse range of characters who are all equally important to the overarching narrative of a series.

While it may not seem like a familiar name at first, several anime characters named Chihiro throughout the years were either the central focus of a story or supported the rest of the cast of characters with their vibrant personalities.

With that said, let us look at some of the most popular anime characters named Chihiro, who have etched their name in the minds of every viewer.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in order of popularity of the characters and may reflect the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ranking the 10 most popular anime characters named Chihiro

10) Chihiro (Azumanga Daioh)

Chihiro is undoubtedly one of the cutest anime characters named Chihiro (Image via J.C. Staff)

As one of the series' supporting characters, Chihiro did not get much screen time in the Azumanga Daioh anime. While not much is known about her character, she is best friends with Kaorin and can often be seen accompanying her. Chihiro is a fairly sarcastic and easy-going yet quiet person. She usually keeps to herself and prefers not to draw others' attention towards her.

9) Chihiro Ito (Suki Desu Suzuki-kun)

Chihiro Ito is one of the central characters of the Suki desu Suzuki-kun anime, which is one of the most heartwarming hidden gems of the anime industry.

In the anime, Chihiro is one of Hikaru Suzuki's childhood friends and is secretly in love with him. However, her love remained one-sided since she knew he was in love with Sayaka Hoshino. That said, she did manage to get a happy ending in the series, as she ended up with Shinobu Suzuki, who promised to love and cherish her for the rest of their lives together.

8) Chihiro Sengoku (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou)

Chihiro Sengoku is one of the most popular anime characters named Chihiro (Image via J.C. Staff)

Despite being a teacher, Chihiro Sengoku is a pretty irresponsible adult whose only passion in life seems to be drinking rather than teaching. She is the dorm teacher of Sakurasou Dormitory and often gives bad advice to Sorata Kanda, one of the series's main characters.

That said, she did leave a lasting impression on fans as she became one of the most memorable characters of The Pet Girl of Sakurasou anime.

7) Chihiro Mayuzumi (Kuroko's Basketball)

Chihiro Mayuzumi is one of the most beloved anime characters named Chihiro (Image via Production I.G)

Despite being a minor character in the renowned Kuroko's Basketball anime, Chihiro Mayuzumi certainly left his mark on the series as one of the few people who possessed the Misdirection ability. That said, he is extremely quiet and reserved, sometimes even deemed invisible by his teammates due to his lack of presence.

6) Chihiro Komiya (Shonen Maid)

Chihiro Komiya is one of the most beloved anime characters named Chihiro (Image via Studio 8bi

As the protagonist of the Shonen Maid series, Chihiro Komiya is an elementary school student taken in by his rich uncle after his mother's death. He is a neat freak who took it upon himself to tidy up his uncle's high-class mansion, which was filled with a plethora of dust and garbage.

Despite starting out as a housekeeper for his uncle, he goes on to learn important life lessons regarding responsibility and the value of family.

5) Chihiro Furuya (Sankarea: Undying Love)

Chihiro Furuya is one of the most well-known anime characters named Chihiro (Image via Studio Deen)

Chihiro Furuya is the protagonist of the Sankarea anime, where his obsession with zombies leads to him creating a resurrection potion one day to bring his dead cat back to life.

Despite being initially portrayed as a lazy and easy-going individual, Furuya helped Rea Sanka, a girl he befriended while creating his potion, adjust to her undead life after she drank the potion and met with a fatal accident afterward, which caused her to be reborn as a zombie.

4) Chihiro Shindou (Ef - A Tale of Memories)

As the central character of the anime Ef - A Tale of Memories, Chihiro Shindou is Kei Shindo's younger twin sister. She was shown to be suffering from a severe case of anterograde amnesia after suffering a horrific accident at the age of 12, which also resulted in the loss of her left eye.

She suffered from brain damage as a result of the accident and could not recover memories beyond the time period of thirteen hours.

3) Chihiro Kosaka (The World God Only Knows)

Chihiro Kosaka is one of the most memorable anime characters named Chihiro (Image via Manglobe)

Initially depicted as an outgoing girl who had a habit of confessing to just about every boy she found cute, Chihiro Kosaka was later shown to be a deeply troubled individual who was highly insecure about herself and often doubted her self-worth.

Additionally, the fact that everyone turned her down certainly did not improve her condition. That said, she went on to start her own band to find her inner talent and uniqueness after hearing some words of encouragement from Keima Katsuragi, the story's protagonist.

2) Chihiro Fujisaki (Danganronpa)

Chihiro Fujisaki from the popular Danganronpa series became a favorite among fans due to his kind and gentle behavior, despite being a victim of severe bullying and harassment in childhood. His reserved and timid behavior was a result of his tragic past. However, his kindness and compassionate nature won him over with the fans and his classmates.

1) Chihiro Ogino (Spirited Away)

Chihiro Ogino is one of the most popular and beloved anime characters named Chihiro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The protagonist of Studio Ghibli's award-winning classic Spirited Away film, Chihiro Ogino, is a ten-year-old girl trapped along with her parents in a mysterious world full of spirits and gods.

This heartwarming film captivated the hearts of many over the years, as it follows the fantastical escapades of the young Chihiro, who embarked on a mission to revert her parents' condition to normal after they got transformed into pigs.

Depicted as a shy and pessimistic young girl, Chihiro eventually grew into a brave, responsible, and hard-working person who cast aside her doubts and fears to protect her loved ones.

Final thoughts

As evident from the above list, each of the anime characters named Chihiro has a unique personality, which significantly impacts the cast of characters or the overarching narrative. Although not all of them are the main focus of a story, each has etched their names into the viewers' hearts as some of the most instrumental parts of a series.