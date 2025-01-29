Gojo and Sukuna's battle in Jujutsu Kaisen highlights sorcery's most powerful weapon

Jujutsu Kaisen had one of its biggest moments of popularity during the Gojo vs. Sukuna battle because it was the period of the manga where the two strongest sorcerers faced each other. While it was an exciting combat to witness, there is also the fact that it pushed the strongest weapon in the series, which is the ability to learn.

Gojo and Sukuna are viewed as the pinnacles of sorcery in Jujutsu Kaisen and both characters thrive because of their ways of learning and using said knowledge to grow and develop. Moreover, the way both characters use this knowledge is pivotal to highlight their differences and legacy, which plays a big role in the final arc.

Explaining how the Gojo vs. Sukuna highlights teaching and knowledge as the ultimate weapon in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo and Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

A major aspect of this battle is how Ryomen Sukuna's use of the legendary Shikigami known as Mahoraga helped him to win against Satoru Gojo, with the centuries-old sorcerer using him as a way to register information. It is mentioned by the King of Curses that he used the Shikigami to understand Gojo's movements, thus giving him the knowledge and the opening to win.

It was through knowledge and teaching (in this case, through Mahoraga) that Sukuna managed to defeat Gojo and also highlights his brilliant battle knowledge since he used the Shikigami in a very unique manner. A lot of sorcerers would have used Mahoraga as a simple way to physically overwhelm Gojo but Sukuna used it as a way to understand his enemy and find the way to get his victory.

The contrast with Satoru Gojo is that he uses his Six Eyes with his students as a way to guide him and gain more knowledge of what makes them tick. While it is true that Gojo is canonically not viewed as the best teacher in the Jujutsu world, his willingness to help and guide others is something that plays a big role in the way the story unfolds.

More details of these characters

The two characters as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

In Jujutsu Kaisen, knowledge and teaching play a key role, especially through the characters of Gojo and Sukuna, who represent the highest level of sorcery. Sukuna, the King of Curses, causes chaos and destruction after his death, while Gojo focuses on teaching and developing future sorcerers like Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu, leaving behind a better generation. This highlights the difference in their impact.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that the Gojo vs. Sukuna was one of the biggest peaks of Jujutsu Kaisen and arguably the manga's highest point of popularity. Moreover, it also shows the value of knowledge in battle, which is something that defines these two characters' approach to combat.

