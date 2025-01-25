Yuji, not Noritoshi, should be the Kamo clan's head at Jujutsu Kaisen's end

Jujutsu Kaisen went to great lengths to develop and explain how far Yuji Itadori's genetics go in the series. This was to the point that the protagonist ends the story having connections to the Kamo clan, one of the three biggest families in the Jujutsu world. However, it could be argued that Yuji has a greater claim to the title of leader of that clan than the chosen head, Noritoshi Kamo.

As per the ending of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji is the son of the former head of the Kamo clan, Kenjaku. He has an advanced version of the family's treasured Cursed Technique, Blood Manipulation. Yuji is also good friends with the new leaders of the Zen'in and Gojo clans, Megumi Fushiguro and Yuta Okkotsu, respectively. While other factors are taken into account, it is fair to say that the protagonist could push for that role if he wanted to.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining why Yuji Itadori has a better chance at the Kamo clan's head than Noritoshi by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen

Noritoshi Kamo in action as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Now that Yuji Itadori has been confirmed as Kenjaku's son when he was in the body of Kaori Itadori, that means that he has a family connection to the Kamo clan. The centuries-old sorcerer was once the legendary evil man known as Noritoshi Kamo, who used to be the head of the clan, which means that the protagonist has an argument to lead them.

The modern-day Noritoshi Kamo, who is not connected to Kenjaku beyond the name and shares the same clan, has a Blood Manipulation technique. However, Yuji has a greater handle on this ability thanks to his status as being part Cursed Womb, which was also the case with Choso. When considering that the Jujutsu world gives a lot of value to that, he could be really appreciated because of it.

The series ends with Megumi Fushiguro as the de-facto leader of the Zen'in clan, and Yuta Okkotsu was chosen as Satoru Gojo's successor as the head of the latter's clan. This meant that Yuji has a good relationship with the faces of the other two biggest families in the manga. That factor could give him another edge over Noritoshi if Itadori wants to rule this family.

The full extent of Yuji Itadori's heritage

Yuji's family tree is strongly connected to the story (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha).

Some of the biggest revelations in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are related to Yuji Itadori's family tree. He is Kenjaku's son and part Cursed Womb, and thus related to Choso as siblings, one of the most prominent characters. This gave context to the protagonist's natural superhuman strength and the fact that he could be such a perfect vessel to contain Ryomen Sukuna, although things didn't end there.

During the events of the final arc, Shinjuku Showdown, it is revealed that Yuji's father, Jin, was the reincarnation of Sukuna's twin whom the latter killed in the womb. However, in the extra pages of the final volume of the manga, Gege Akutami revealed that Yuji's grandfather, Wasuke Itadori was the reincarnation of Sukuna's twin. This confused a good portion of the fandom because it wasn't shown in the actual canon material.

Final thoughts

The idea of Noritoshi Kamo being replaced by Yuji Itadori as the leader of their clan after the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen would be an interesting idea. However, it is likely that the franchise is never going to entertain this concept, which is somewhat disappointing.

