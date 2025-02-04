Miguel achieved a feat that Jogo could only dream in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that focuses a lot on combat, which is why discussions and analyses often concentrate on this element. In that regard, an interesting situation happens in the series when both Miguel and Jogo are tasked, at different moments of the story, to deal with Satoru Gojo to buy time for Suguru Geto and Kenjaku, respectively. Their outcomes, however, are markedly different.

Miguel held off Gojo during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen vol. 0 and mostly succeeded while he was being outmatched. In contrast, Jogo, despite being aided by the Curses and Choso in the Shibuya Incident arc, suffered greatly. This becomes quite ironic because both characters faced Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna individually in the series, yet their outcomes were vastly different, making it both interesting and funny.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Miguel and Jogo had very opposite results when fighting Gojo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

Miguel as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

During the events of vol. 0 in the manga, Suguru Geto tasked African sorcerer Miguel to hold off Satoru Gojo while he went to Jujutsu High to get Yuta Okkotsu. As most fans of the series know, Miguel managed to buy time for his leader on his own, which contrasts sharply with Jogo's experiences during the two times he faced Satoru in the series.

Looking back, this seems like a massive feat for Miguel, even though he was ultimately defeated by Gojo, considering that the latter is one of the strongest characters in the series. Moreover, despite Jogo's natural strength, he is mostly outmatched and overpowered by Satoru in the story, making the African sorcerer's accomplishment even more impressive.

It is also worth noting that author Gege Akutami originally planned for the vol. 0 story to be a one-off, which meant that concepts such as Domain Expansions and Cursed Techniques were not fully developed. Therefore, the Gojo who fought against Miguel may not have been portrayed as powerful as he is in the original series, which makes sense since he should have blasted his rival without any major issues.

More comparisons between Miguel and Jogo

Jogo and Sukuna fought in the Shibuya Incident arc (Image via MAPPA).

The comparisons between Jogo and Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen don't stop with Gojo, as both characters also faced Ryomen Sukuna in one-on-one situations. Jogo faced the King of Curses during the Shibuya Incident arc and died at his hand, while Miguel battled him during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, mostly buying time for the remaining sorcerers to recover.

While Jogo mostly had a more visually impressive performance, especially in the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation, Miguel managed to work as a support for a short time so the heavy hitters such as Yuji Itadori could return to the fight. It is quite interesting how both characters, despite having no connection whatsoever, end up having to deal with similar situations and have such different outcomes.

Final thoughts

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Miguel managed to overcome the odds and survive battles against the two strongest sorcerers in the series with a somewhat decent performance, whereas Jogo struggled massively against one and died against the other. This contrast is particularly noteworthy given that these characters have no direct connection.

