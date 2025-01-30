Jujutsu Kaisen's ideal sorcerer isn't just humble or egotistical, but both

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that tried to explore the theme of what defines an ideal sorcerer in battle and there were debates on whether it was humility or ego, but the story never gives a full answer on the matter. This makes sense to a degree when considering that strength can stem from different sources, but perhaps the most prominent is having a bit of both.

There were several prominent examples of selfish sorcerers such as Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo while there were others more humble such as Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori, with all of them ranking quite high in terms of strength by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, it can be argued that is the balance between these two traits that can push a sorcerer to his or her absolute peak.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining why an ideal sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen should have a healthy balance between ego and humility

Sukuna and Yuji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

A running theme throughout the story is the fact that a sorcerer's mentality is often the core of his or her strength, evidenced by a conversation Satoru Gojo has with his student Megumi Fushiguro. Gojo tells him that he has to prioritize his own life in combat and develop a degree of confidence in himself instead of being willing to die so casually, which is also shown through other characters.

There are people like Yuji Itadori who embody humbleness and fighting for others, eventually reaching major peaks of strength by the end of the series. However, on the other side of the coin, there are cases such as Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo reaching the pinnacles of power in the series, prioritizing themselves and what they strive for.

The series never gives a clear-cut answer on which path is the best and makes sense when considering that it mirrors life due to people having different ways to get stronger.

However, it is very likely that the combination of both concepts is what makes the ideal sorcerer in the Jujutsu world.

Sukuna and Gojo are two symbols of this mentality (Image via Shueisha).

The idea of sorcerer's mentality playing a pivotal role in Jujutsu Kaisen makes a degree of sense when considering that characters are born with a Cursed Technique and most of their strength is determined since birth.

Therefore, when having so much latent potential, a strong mentality has to be essential to get the most out of their abilities, as evidenced by the case of Megumi Fushiguro.

There is also the fact that a sorcerer's mentality can spell both their victory and their doom, with the example of Sukuna perhaps being the most prominent.

While his selfish mentality was what pushed him to become the King of Curses, it was also the cause of his downfall, defeated by a group of sorcerers who were capable of working together for the greater good.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that mentality has been a prevalent theme throughout Jujutsu Kaisen and showed how different sorcerers can get stronger or weaker because of it. However, when concerning theme of ego or humbleness, it is very likely that a combination of both is the right path to take.

