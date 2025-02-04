Yuta's character arc in Jujutsu Kaisen finale proves that "love is the most twisted curse of all"

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that had a lot of ups and downs throughout its run, but most fans agree that Yuta's character arc was handled quite well. His progression seemed quite straightforward and well done, with a significant focus on the concept of love and how that shapes his characterization, reaching its arguable zenith in chapter 261.

Throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta's character arc is centered around his connection with his childhood friend Rika; someone who became a Curse because of her love for him and the latter's abilities. However, when pushed against the wall, Yuta managed to stay truthful to that ideology and didn't fall towards a dark path, unlike many other powerful sorcerers who ended up alone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining why Yuta's character arc works well in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

As mentioned earlier, Yuta's character arc begins when he accidentally turns Rika into a Curse after the latter dies, which is the beginning of the manga's vol. 0. In that regard, the concept of love is prevalent with this character, especially as Satoru Gojo tells him that "love is the most twisted curse of all," with Yuta's perception of things shaped because of it.

However, the most fascinating part of his arc, and something that author Gege Akutami handled quite well for the most part, is how most elite Jujutsu sorcerers are people defined by their selfish and lonely existences. People like Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna have a habit throughout the story of not connecting with people and, oftentimes, feeling as if they have to prioritize themselves to win.

This was emphasized when Yuta fought the likes of Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori during the Culling Games arc, with Uro stating that he was eventually going to turn into a monster. However, he refuses to accept that hypothesis and emphasizes how he has been blessed with the friends he has made, thus having Akutami contradict himself at the beginning of the series, but in a way that works.

The Yuta-Gojo situation and its ramifications

As the main cast was dealing with Ryomen Sukuna during the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc, Shinjuku Showdown, Yuta made a last-ditch effort to take down the King of Curses, by taking over Satoru Gojo's body after the latter died. It was an extremely divisive decision, with the resolution afterward being more so, but this twist does fit with Yuta's character arc.

Akutami adds a flashback of the preparations for this final battle, with some of the character's friends, such as Maki Zen'in, showing precautions for his decision to take over Gojo's body if the latter dies against Sukuna. However, Yuta's willingness to help his loved ones through extreme measures highlights how much he cares for others and how much he can do for them.

Moreover, it was through this decision that Yuta was ultimately saved by the help of Rika, who kept his body alive while he was in Gojo's. It certainly was a very convenient decision to make in the Jujutsu Kaisen finale, but it also served to highlight how his friends, the connections he has made throughout the series, were there to help him out in his time of need, meaning that he never became the monster Uro claimed he was going to be.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen ending certainly wasn't as well executed as expected by fans and has many aspects that are worth criticizing, but there is no denying that Yuta's character arc was mostly well done and quite consistent throughout the story. Yuta never wavered in his devotion to his loved ones and managed to stay true to that ideology even in the most dangerous moments of the story.

