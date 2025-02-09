Taming Mahoraga would've hurt Megumi more than it would help him in Jujutsu Kaisen

In the intricate world of Jujutsu Kaisen, few characters embody the complexity of power and sacrifice quite like Megumi Fushiguro. While fans have long debated his decision not to fully tame Mahoraga, the Divine General of the Ten Shadows Technique, a closer examination reveals that this choice wasn't a limitation but rather a demonstration of profound tactical wisdom.

Megumi's approach to Mahoraga, using it solely as a last-resort nuclear option, showcases not only his strategic brilliance but also his deep understanding of the true nature of power in the jujutsu world.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Megumi’s deep connection with his Shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen

The relationship between Megumi and his shikigami forms the cornerstone of his fighting style, demonstrating a level of mastery that goes far beyond mere combat effectiveness. His Divine Dogs, Nue, and other shikigami weren't just tools in his arsenal – they were partners he had cultivated relationships with, each bringing unique tactical advantages to battle.

This approach allowed him to develop sophisticated combination techniques, like the deployment of Rabbit Escape for misdirection while setting up more powerful attacks with Divine Dogs and Nue. What makes Megumi's decision particularly noteworthy is his understanding of the hidden cost of fully taming Mahoraga.

The revelation that a tamed Mahoraga's destruction would result in the loss of one's entire set of shikigami provides crucial context to his choices. This isn't merely about losing power – it's about protecting the bonds he's forged with his existing shikigami.

Megumi's emotional connection to his shikigami, evidenced by his mourning of their losses, suggests that he views them as more than just weapons.

Megumi’s calculated approach to Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen

The technical brilliance of Megumi's approach becomes even clearer when considering how he utilized Mahoraga. By maintaining it as an untamed entity, he essentially created a double-edged sword that could only be wielded in the most desperate circumstances. This approach preserved his existing tactical flexibility while maintaining access to what amounts to a nuclear option.

The fact that Sukuna, with all his power and knowledge, couldn't effectively utilize the Ten Shadows Technique after Mahoraga's destruction further validates Megumi's strategic choice. Megumi's mastery over his other shikigami demonstrated remarkable growth throughout the series.

His ability to combine different shikigami abilities, like using Max Elephant's water projection in conjunction with Nue's electricity, showed that true power lies not in having the strongest single ability, but in understanding how to maximize the potential of what you have. This philosophy stands in stark contrast to the common assumption that taming Mahoraga would have been his optimal path to power.

The recurring theme in Megumi's character development has always been his ability to find strength through understanding limitations rather than trying to overcome them at any cost. His approach to Mahoraga perfectly encapsulates this philosophy – recognizing that sometimes the most powerful choice is knowing when not to seize power.

Conclusion

Megumi Fushiguro's decision regarding Mahoraga represents a masterclass in understanding the true nature of power in Jujutsu Kaisen. By choosing to maintain Mahoraga as an untamed final resort while focusing on mastering his other shikigami, he demonstrated a level of tactical sophistication that surpassed even Sukuna's understanding of the Ten Shadows Technique.

His approach wasn't just about preserving power – it was about understanding that true strength comes from knowing when to hold back, even when greater power seems within reach. In the end, Megumi's restraint may have been his greatest display of mastery over the Ten Shadows Technique.

