Hana Kurusu, not Kashimo, contributes the least in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shinjuku Showdown Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shinjuku Showdown Arc is one of the series' most high-stakes and defining arcs, featuring ruinous battles and character-defining choices. Among the ensemble cast, Hana Kurusu's role has sparked debate due to her actions during the arc. While characters like Kashimo and Ryu exemplify utility through their power and resilience, Hana's contributions, or lack thereof, stand out for a different reason.

Rather than elevating the fight against Sukuna, her actions arguably undermine the group's efforts. Her emotional state and naivety led to some harsh outcomes during the battle against Sukuna. Although she was the vessel for a powerful reincarnated sorcerer Angel, her decisions made her fall short in the fight.

Hana's naivete costed everyone dearly in Jujutsu Kaisen

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Hana Kurusu's most glaring failure lies in her inability to make the correct decisions in the heat of battle. She was too emotionally invested in Megumi because he had saved her from a cursed spirit keeping her hostage. This rather became a weakness on her part since she was easily manipulated by Sukuna when he first took over Megumi's body.

Hana remained in a symbiotic relationship with Angel, a powerful sorcerer from Heian era whose primary goal is to kill Sukuna, the Disgraced One. While Hana had the advantage of a strong reincarnated sorcerer and getting to retain her consciousness, she could not bring out the full potential of Angel.

It had been established in the series that a sorcerer's ability to channel cursed energy relies on their physical strength. Hana lacked in this aspect and in overall experience of the Jujutsu world. However, with Angel's guidance, she would have contributed to Sukuna's defeat immensely. But she lost whatever edge she had when she first got manipulated by Sukuna and lost her arm as a result.

While some may argue her feelings for Megumi clouding her judgement, she still had Angel cautioning her against the scheme. The disadvantage of losing her arm decreased the lethality of the Jacob's Ladder used during the Shinjuku Showdown. Even Sukuna felt the difference and sought to take Angel out of the picture as she still remained a hurdle.

On the way to save her, Aoi Todo tanked Sukuna's Black Flash and was inevitably knocked out of the battle. This could have resulted in a worse outcome but Yuji came in clutch with his Domain Expansion at the right time and trapped Sukuna.

Hajime Kashimo did not survive his fight with Sukuna, he still bought time for others to prepare after Gojo's death. His strength and cursed technique did not fall short in comparison to any sorcerer participating in the Culling Game. Even Sukuna attested to his strength during their battle before he ultimately killed him. Hana's only contribution in Jujutsu Kaisen was to free Gojo from the Prison Realm.

In conclusion, Hana Kurusu's role in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc highlights her as the weakest link among the fighters. Her emotional vulnerability, poor decision-making, and lack of significant contributions starkly contrast with the competence displayed by her peers.

By not utilizing the powers at her disposal to their full extent, she became a liability to the whole plan in a way. While her lack of experience and innocence are undeniable, she still should have heeded Angel's words since the situation around her was clearly precarious.

