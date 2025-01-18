MAPPA needs to give Jujutsu Kaisen anime-original content, and not just in fight scenes

Jujutsu Kaisen's gripping plot, exhilarating fight scenes, and stunning MAPPA animation help it stand out in the shonen genre. However, beyond the action, it fails to fully explore its people and world. The absence of anime-original content, such as filler episodes, limits opportunities for deeper character development and relationship-building.

While filler often carries a negative reputation, it can enhance a series when done well, providing breathing room and enriching the narrative. For Jujutsu Kaisen, slower-paced episodes could strengthen bonds within the main trio and showcase overlooked characters.

Exploring lighter moments or original missions would give fans a richer experience and add depth to the world. By incorporating such content, MAPPA could elevate an already great anime to greater heights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed solely belong to the author of the article.

Trending

The need for downtime: Exploring the trio’s chemistry in Jujutsu Kaisen

Nobara, Yuji and Megumi aas seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen picks up speed in its debut episode and prioritizes action and tension above character development. Although Yuji Itadori's transformation into Sukuna's vessel is fascinating, it does not allow for much more intimate, slower exchanges. The anime’s fast pacing often sacrifices opportunities to explore the chemistry between Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara.

While the trio's dynamic is strong, their interactions are too limited and feel rushed. Moments of humor and camaraderie, like Nobara’s wit or Megumi’s sarcasm, are rare highlights. Filler episodes could provide valuable downtime, showcasing the group in everyday situations or on low-stakes missions. Such scenes would make their bond feel more organic and relatable. Expanding these interactions would ground the characters and enrich the narrative.

Missed opportunities in character interactions

Panda, Inumaki and Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen features a large and fascinating cast of characters in addition to the main three, many of whom are underutilized. For example, while having close relationships with Yuji, Choso and Aoi Todo are fan favorites who never speak to one another. This feels like a missed opportunity to explore their personalities and how they perceive Yuji from their unique perspectives.

Similarly, other supporting characters like Maki, Panda, and Inumaki could benefit from more focused attention. A filler arc could dive into Maki’s struggles with her family, Panda’s experiences as a Cursed Corpse, or Inumaki’s daily life dealing with the limitations of his Cursed Speech.

These episodes wouldn’t just add depth to individual characters—they would also enrich the overarching world of Jujutsu Sorcerers. They would make the stakes of the main story feel even more significant.

World-building through filler

Jujutsu Kaisen presents an intriguing universe full of frightening spirits, Cursed Energy, and traditional sorcerer clans. However, this complicated realm is only partially explored in the anime. Filler episodes could expand on these elements, offering insights into the lives of ordinary people affected by Cursed Spirits or showing how the Jujutsu Society operates on a day-to-day basis.

For example, an anime-original mission could take the trio to a rural village plagued by minor curses, allowing viewers to see how sorcerers interact with civilians. As an alternative, a show that explores the training schedules of Jujutsu High's first- and second-year students may draw attention to the variations in their methods and character traits. In addition to giving the series more flavor, these scenes would give the setting a more realistic and engaging sense.

The need for a balance of humor and levity

Yuji, Megumi, Gojo and Nobara as ween in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Moments of humor and lightheartedness are crucial to maintaining the narrative's balance, even though the anime thrives in its darker, more serious tone. Although it may seem cliche, a school festival or a beach episode could be really beneficial for the series.

Fans might observe Nobara and Maki's competitive nature in a relaxed situation, or watch Gojo's fun side as he guides the pupils on a wild field trip. The emotional effect of the more intense arcs may be increased by these lighter episodes, which may help the characters feel more grounded and empathetic

MAPPA’s role in elevating the anime

Expand Tweet

Although it is admirable that MAPPA is committed to authentically adapting Jujutsu Kaisen, anime is a distinct medium from manga and offers various options for story development. MAPPA might be able to solve some of the pacing problems in the original material and provide fans with a more comprehensive experience by adding well-written filler episodes.

With its breathtaking battle scenes, the studio has already demonstrated its capacity to elevate content; now is the opportunity to bring the same inventiveness to more subdued, character-driven scenes.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Despite its shortcomings, Jujutsu Kaisen is a masterpiece in many respects. MAPPA has the potential to elevate the series by adding anime-original filler material that emphasizes world-building, character development, and relationships. These pauses would give the characters a sense of realism and relatability while balancing the nonstop action.

Although fans adore Jujutsu Kaisen for its exciting fight scenes, they would welcome the opportunity to see the characters just live in their own world. Ultimately, even the most formidable wizards require rest from time to time.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback