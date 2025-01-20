Nobara getting sidelined for Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game Arc was a blessing in disguise

Nobara Kugisaki’s absence during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game arc led to speculation about her effectiveness in the arc’s high-stakes combat. Nobara is a central member of the main trio, and her stinging wit, confidence, and inherent cursed techniques — including Resonance and Hairpin — set her apart.

However, the arc’s growing power levels and conflicts may have overwhelmed her strengths without major power-ups. Though some mourn her being benched, her omission only protected her character’s integrity without deflating her potential. This gave her future growth space, ensuring her eventual return would pack a punch and be a part of the story’s changing dynamics.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Could Nobara have held her own in the Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Games?

Unlike the Shibuya Incident arc, she would not have survived through the grueling and high-stakes battles of the Culling Game. This arc brought power scaling to a whole new level, as participants such as Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, and Megumi Fushiguro became true heavy hitters who could throw hands with some of the most powerful opponents in the series.

Nobara, no matter how impressive her techniques were, would have struggled against them. Her cursed techniques are diverse and deadly, but they are based on very specific setups and moments of vulnerability in her targets. Her skills still work wonders against curses and seven skits that think one note is all that's needed, but the other side showcases seasoned sorcerers with various hax skills.

Going up against brutes with ungodly physical prowess or complicated techniques would have left Nobara clinging for dear life without a significant increase in her physical and cursed energy power.

The role of heavy hitters in the Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game Arc

The Culling Game arc's narrative revolved around powerful figures with significant character development. Yuta and Hakari were prime examples of this, as their unrivaled powers and strengths allowed them to take on the arc's deadliest challenges.

Similarly, Yuji and Maki also grew significantly, leveling up their abilities to deal with the ever-escalating threats. Although Nobara was a member of the main trio, she did not fit this mold. She relied on strategy and fancy moves over sheer power.

Having her in the Culling Game without advanced upgrades would have likely reduced her character due to her struggle against the arc’s higher-ranking opponents. Not that sidelining her should ever sabotage her potential, but it leaves space for future growth.

Nobara as a support specialist

Perhaps the most appealing detail about Nobara’s abilities is her support potential as a fighter. Her cursed techniques, such as Resonance, possess extreme efficacy at finishing off enemies who have already been weak or incapacitated by her teammates.

Nobara has a great chance of being the heavy hitter in this pairing, coming in for the final kill with precision alongside people like Yuta or Hakari, who'd do the difficult work. This simulates people like Miroku from Inuyasha, whose potent Wind Tunnel ability was often kept in the backseat due to the insane hax it represented.

Miroku’s abilities could pose a narrative challenge when it comes to balancing out battle difficulty so that his powers don’t trivialize the fight, the same way that Nobara’s might. By excluding her from the Culling Game, Jujutsu Kaisen sidesteps the possibility of overusing or misrepresenting her powers in future story arcs.

The future of Nobara Kugisaki

She may have been sidelined during the Culling Game arc, but Nobara’s future in Jujutsu Kaisen is far from bleak. The manga’s final chapter shows her growth, depicting her in a friendly race with Yuji that showcases her improved physical prowess.

Furthermore, her competence in the Black Flash means she can get huge power-ups if pushed to her limits. With practice and time, she can grow into a more formidable sorceress capable of winning important battles. Her absence throughout this arc preserved her potential, making her return meaningful.

In conclusion

While Nobara's absence in Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game arc may seem like a wasted opportunity, it was actually a blessing in disguise. For example, during the Shibuya Incident, Nobara lacked the brute force necessary to face the arc's heavy-hitting adversaries. By overlooking her, the story maintained her fight-ability as a nuanced character and the potential for future growth.

