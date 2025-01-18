Hakari may have cost Jujutsu Kaisen fans a would-be iconic Sukuna moment

Jujutsu Kaisen excels with its layered characters, and Sukuna, the King of Curses, is a prime example. Known for his destructive, self-indulgent nature, Sukuna thrives on chaos and appears indifferent to all but his own gratification. However, subtle hints suggest complexity beneath his ruthless facade, particularly in his relationship with Uraume, his loyal subordinate.

Though Uraume seems to serve him superficially, their bond hints at a deeper connection. This dynamic has sparked fan speculation about how Sukuna would react if Uraume were to die. Could the infamous King of Curses feel grief, and would he even recognize such emotions?

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the opinion of the author.

Sukuna's bond with Uraume in Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna, defined by his arrogance and belief in his superiority, contrasts with Jujutsu Kaisen’s emotionally driven characters like Yuji and Megumi. He dismisses the idea of meaningful connections, often engaging in manipulative or transactional interactions that reinforce his image as a heartless, solitary being.

Sukuna's treatment of Uraume complicates the idea that he views her as just a tool. Though he seems to use her for menial tasks, their dynamic hints at underlying trust and dependency. By choosing to reincarnate with Uraume, Sukuna shows a level of attachment he might not fully recognize, suggesting that his apathy could be a facade, even to himself.

A hypothetical tragedy

If Uraume were to die, Sukuna’s reaction would likely be complex and gradual. Initially, he might dismiss their death as insignificant, refusing to acknowledge their absence due to his pride and disdain for vulnerability. However, over time, the void left by Uraume would become evident, unsettling Sukuna as he realizes their subtle yet crucial support.

This internal conflict might manifest as increased irritability or unexpected introspection triggered by memories of Uraume. Such moments could reveal cracks in Sukuna’s stoic facade, exposing a vulnerability that adds depth to his character and challenges the perception of him as purely apathetic and ruthless.

The slow burn of grief

Sukuna’s grief, if it exists, would likely be gradual rather than sudden. His pride and emotional detachment would prevent him from recognizing his feelings, and he might redirect his frustration and sadness into destructive behavior, unaware of the deeper sense of loss behind it.

This aligns with Jujutsu Kaisen's storytelling, where character development is revealed through subtle moments. Sukuna's feelings for Uraume—whether rooted in loyalty, companionship, or something deeper—could become a key subplot in the series.

Sukuna’s unexplored depths

Regretfully, Sukuna might never experience this possible vulnerable moment. Sukuna's narrative intricacy may have been unintentionally marginalized by Hakari's crucial involvement in the present storyline. Quieter, character-driven scenes like this one run the risk of being ignored as the series roars forward with intense fights and mounting tension.

Nevertheless, the notion of Sukuna struggling with grief provides an intriguing window into the uncharted territories of his personality. Even for someone as hideous as the King of Curses, it calls into question the nature of relationships and casts doubt on the idea that he is only a villain. This notion enhances Sukuna's character and gives fans of Jujutsu Kaisen even more reason to be excited about what is to come.

Conclusion

In the end, Sukuna’s reaction to Uraume’s hypothetical death remains a tantalizing mystery. Whether or not the series explores this possibility, it speaks to the richness of Jujutsu Kaisen’s storytelling that fans can imagine such scenarios, proving that even the most fearsome characters can inspire profound and meaningful speculation.

