Yuji can't damage souls in Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans who say otherwise are wrong

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori’s abilities are often misunderstood, especially regarding soul damage. Fans debate whether Yuji can directly harm souls, but evidence suggests he cannot. Instead, his power targets the barrier between souls, not the soul itself. Sukuna describes Yuji’s punches as “shaking” or “capturing” the soul, never damaging it.

This separates Yuji’s abilities from soul-damaging techniques like the Soul Liberation Blade. His punches affect the soul’s connection to the body, showcasing a unique capability.

This distinction redefines Yuji’s role in the series, emphasizing technical precision over brute force. Yuji’s abilities highlight his growth and strategic contributions to the fight against curses.

Yuji’s soul-shaking: An innate ability in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

From the start, Yuji Itadori has shown a natural ability to “shake” the souls of those he fights. This effect happens unconsciously, as seen during his battle with Mahito. Yuji’s punches didn’t damage Mahito’s soul but disrupted its stability due to his connection with Sukuna. This ability doesn’t affect ordinary people or non-reincarnated sorcerers.

For example, Choso, a reincarnated sorcerer, was unaffected until Yuji gained better control. This suggests Yuji’s power targets souls with unique vulnerabilities or properties, like Mahito’s.

His ability is tied to specific circumstances, showcasing its specialized nature. Yuji’s growth lies in refining this unique soul-shaking ability

Evolving control: Targeting the barrier between souls

Yuji Itadori’s growth in Jujutsu Kaisen is defined by mastering his abilities. By the series’ end, he refines his technique to target the barrier between souls selectively. Sukuna acknowledges this advancement, highlighting its sophistication.

Yuji’s technique isn’t soul damage but a high-level application of his innate power.

This parallels Sukuna’s refinement of his Cursed Technique to target space through a binding vow. Yuji’s ability to separate Sukuna’s influence from Megumi demonstrates his technical progress.

However, Yuji doesn’t directly attack the soul itself, distinguishing his ability from other soul-affecting techniques. This refinement showcases Yuji’s unique and precise combat capabilities.

Sukuna’s soul healing and the limitations of soul damage

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna can heal soul damage using the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) because he shares a body with two souls, making him unique in manipulating and restoring his own soul. However, he cannot directly attack souls, and neither can Yuji. Mahito’s special ability to manipulate souls sets him apart from others.

Soul-damaging techniques, like the Soul Liberation Blade, are explicitly identified in the series. Gege Akutami never categorizes Yuji’s attacks as soul-damaging. If Yuji were capable of dealing soul damage, it would have been clearly stated. This reinforces the distinction between Yuji’s power and true soul-affecting abilities.

The endgame: Yuji’s role in the final battle

In Jujutsu Kaisen’s conclusion, Yuji’s ability to target the barrier between souls becomes crucial. He doesn’t damage Sukuna’s soul but separates it from Megumi. This process depends on Megumi resisting Sukuna’s control, showing Yuji’s ability isn’t a guaranteed solution. Without Megumi’s struggle, Sukuna could regain dominance.

This distinction highlights why Yuji couldn’t directly weaken Sukuna. Instead, he relied on strategy and teamwork to succeed. Yuji’s role in the final battle emphasized collaboration and perseverance over brute strength. His refined technique outmaneuvered Sukuna, reflecting the series’ themes of resilience and unity.

Breaking the curse of the strongest

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The ending of Jujutsu Kaisen highlights balance among the strongest characters, with no one dominating through sheer power. Each fighter specializes in their unique abilities, creating equilibrium. Yuji’s power to influence the barrier between souls makes him invaluable but doesn’t elevate him above others.

This balance breaks the “curse of the strongest” theme in the series. The final chapter references “Hidden Inventory,” showcasing the characters’ freedom after defeating Sukuna. With the dominance cycle broken, they focus on fighting for fun and growth. The conclusion emphasizes that power isn’t the sole measure of a sorcerer’s worth.

Conclusion

Yuji Itadori’s abilities have been misunderstood throughout Jujutsu Kaisen. He doesn’t deal soul damage but affects the barrier between souls, a distinction that Gege Akutami carefully maintains. This nuanced power reflects Yuji’s growth and technical mastery, showcasing his unique role in the series.

As fans revisit the story, it’s important to appreciate the complexity of Yuji’s abilities and their significance in breaking the cycle of fear and dominance. By understanding this, we can better appreciate Jujutsu Kaisen’s nuanced exploration of power, collaboration, and humanity.

