Yuji might not have known about Nobara's survival, and Jujutsu Kaisen already told everyone why

After years of waiting, Nobara Kugisaki’s status was finally confirmed in the latest spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267. Not only did fans see Nobara alive, but she also made an incredibly triumphant return by playing a key role in what is now the endgame of defeating Ryomen Sukuna.

While the return is incredibly exciting, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are taking issue with how author and illustrator Gege Akutami set up Nobara’s return overall. More specifically, fans feel they were misled by both Yuji Itadori’s post-Shibuya conversation with Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji’s inclusion of her during his chapter 265 monologue.

However, there’s a good explanation for why Yuji legitimately thought Nobara was dead. Likewise, there’s also a good reason why he never learned of her exact status in the buildup to the fight with Sukuna despite how effective her Cursed Technique would be against him. Jujutsu Kaisen has already explained why this was the case on both fronts.

Jujutsu Kaisen gives good reasons for why Yuji never knew and was never told of Nobara’s survival

On the former front, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 144 serves as the foundational piece of evidence as to why Yuji never knew of Nobara’s survival. Yuji asks Megumi what happened to her, but the latter doesn’t respond. This prompts Yuji to say he understands despite the lack of words. It’s worth emphasizing that there’s nothing here to indicate a passage of time or muted dialogue that fans weren’t privy to, suggesting Megumi did indeed remain silent.

The two then immediately jump into their anti-Kenjaku Culling Game plan, meeting up with the others before departing to the various colonies that make up the Culling Game. With this being the priority, it’s unlikely anyone ever specifically stopped to wonder, let alone ask, whether or not Itadori knew. As sorcerers, they simply knew that the time for mourning wasn’t then, considering the tasks and obstacles ahead.

This is also consistent with how sorcerers are generally characterized through the series and Yuji’s cog-in-the-machine mentality at this time. He and his allies would acknowledge that concerning themselves with Nobara wasn’t worthwhile when lives were at stake. Moreover, regardless of her ultimate fate, the group couldn’t do anything to help her with these threats lurking.

This brings readers to Jujutsu Kaisen’s pre-Shinjuku time skip, where there surely would’ve been time to tell Yuji about Nobara’s fate. However, the group was planning against Sukuna, with whom Yuji had a connection/resonance. This was highlighted by Mei Mei’s conversation with Todo, in which the pair theorized that Sukuna could access Yuji’s memories.

It’s specified that this is exactly why Yuji wasn’t told of Todo’s return and the role he would play in the final battle against Sukuna should Gojo have failed. Had they done so, Sukuna could have predicted Todo’s appearance and counterplan accordingly.

Considering Yuji was originally Sukuna’s vessel, he’d be intimately familiar with how Todo’s Cursed Technique worked. While one can argue that Todo’s post-Shibuya adjustments to the ability may have thrown Sukuna off, taking that risk wouldn’t be worth it.

This translates into why Yuji was never told of Nobara’s survival. If Sukuna could access his memories via their connection/resonance and learn of Nobara’s survival, there’s a chance the King of Curses could’ve prepared for her return. In turn, he wouldn’t have been caught as off guard as he was, which would play a major role in his imminent and inevitable defeat. With all this in mind, it’s clear Akutami already told fans why Yuji was never informed.

