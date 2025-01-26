Why Suguru Geto might stand no chance against Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen, post-Shibuya arc, has received a mixed reception among fans. Some JJK fans call the plot disorganized and the pacing chaotic, while others hail it for the introduction of new characters. These characters changed Jujutsu Kaisen for the better, as they made the series more intense.

One of the characters that was introduced to JJK that made it better was Kinji Hakari. Apart from being one of the coolest characters in the series, only rivaled by Gojo. His abilities were also compelling to see.

Now that JJK is over, fans are contemplating hypothetical battles that never happened in the series. One hypothetical battle that fans are mulling over is a fight between Kinji Hakari and Suguru Geto. This fight would have shaken the Jujutsu Kaisen world, and fans would have been on the edge of their seats. Suguru Geto would put up a good fight but would stand no chance against Hakari. Here’s why.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Kinji Hakari’s abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen

Hakari's cursed technique looks like it came from the world of Hunter X Hunter (Image via Shueisha)

When Kinji Hakari is shown in Jujutsu Kaisen, he is met with a warm reception by JJK enthusiasts. He was introduced as a character that will make a difference in the culling game. Though the abilities of his partner are put on full display when they face Megumi, Hakari's abilities are not shown until much later.

Hakari’s fight with Charles Bernard was the first time fans of the series saw his abilities. He overwhelmed Charles Bernard with raw power and proved himself to be an excellent fighter. Even Charles Bernard’s cursed technique which can see in the future couldn’t keep up with Hakari’s speed.

Where Kinji Hakari proved that the hype he got in JJK's world was well-deserved, was in his fight with Heian sorcerer, Hajime Kashimo. Fans were properly introduced to his Cursed Techniques especially his Domain, Idle Death Gamble.

Idle Death Gamble is a cursed technique that shows Hakari’s love for gambling. It is based on the Pachinko gambling machines, and if Hakari gets a jackpot, he gets unlimited access to Cursed Energy during a Four Minutes and Eleven Seconds Window. He also has near-immortality and is most unkillable during that period.

Why Suguru Geto stands no chance against Hakari

Geto's true strength lies in his mind not his fist (Image via MAPPA)

Every form of Suguru Geto loses against Kinji Hakari. What makes the battle futile from the beginning is the differences in hand-to-hand abilities. Kinji Hakari's hand-to-hand abilities are some of the best in Jujutsu Kaisen, with it appearing to be on a tier below Maki, Toji, and Yuki. His endurance levels are also spectacular as he was able to contend with Uraume until Sukuna was defeated.

Where Kinji Hakari’s chances of winning increase when he uses his Domain. Suguru Geto has no ability that can counter Hakari hitting Jackpot. Only two characters in Jujutsu Kaisen can defeat Hakari once he unleashes his Domain, and they are, Ryomen Sukuna and Gojo Satoru.

Final thoughts

According to Gojo Satoru, the strongest character in the JJK universe, Kinji Hakari has the potential to surpass him. While that potential might never come to the fore due to his dropping out of Jujutsu High, he still stands as one of the most remarkable sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Apart from Sukuna and Gojo, only two sorcerers in the JJK world pose a threat to Hakari. They are Yuta Okkotsu and Higuruma. If a battle between Yuta and Hakari is not lengthy, Yuta wins, but if it is, Hakari is a clear winner. The fight that a clear winner would be hard to decide will be between Hakari and Higuruma, Hakari will be rendered powerless if Higuruma gets to use his Domain.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback