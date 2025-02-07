Akaza and Kokushibo's deaths in Demon Slayer highlight a key hidden detail about demons

The appeal of Demon Slayer lies in the endless theories and possibilities that can be developed from the show. The anime is nearing its end with the finale expected to be the Infinity Castle film. While many anticipate a prequel or a sequel due to the story's potential for further exploration, no announcements have been made by the mangaka or Ufotable.

One area that still generates a lot of reactions to date is the demons. While many areas of Demon Slayer are worth criticizing, when it comes to demons, Koyoharu Gotouge was exceptional. He created villains that were not just evil, but extremely good at it.

Two characters that are proof of Koyoharu Gotouge’s exceptional talent are Akaza and Kokushibo. These characters are walking contradictions, adding to their captivating nature. Akaza believes that life belongs to the strong, while Kokushibo tries to be noble in some sort of twisted way.

Trending

Every moment Akaza and Kokushibo spent on screen, Gotouge tried to highlight their characters in the most minor and major ways. Their death reveals much about their identities and suggests that the life force of demons is tied to their will. Demon Slayer subtly passes this information to viewers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

What Akaza and Kokushibo’s deaths in Demon Slayer tell viewers about Demons

Akaza's death is one of the saddest in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Akaza’s introduction to Demon Slayer was ominous, and his role in Rengoku’s death didn’t help his case either. However, as the series progressed, the Upper-Rank Three Demon gained a following among fans, largely due to Akaza's principles.

Akaza could have exceeded Doma in strength if he had consumed women, but he didn’t. He chose to stand on principle. He also adhered to the principle of respecting the strong, according to his opponents, a level of respect that most demons wouldn’t dare to do. During his fight with Rengoku, he asks for Hashira's name and, after Hashira's defeat, urges him to transform into a demon so that they can duel forever.

Akaza meets his end after a prolonged battle with Tanjiro and Giyu. Despite their best efforts, they can’t beat the Upper Moon Rank Three. Tanjiro even decapitates the demon, but he refuses to die, despite the weak points of most being their beheading.

What ends Akaza’s life is visions from the past. He sees Koyuki, his former wife, who tells him to stop. Akaza realizes that he has twisted the teachings of his master and he has betrayed his father by doing evil. In his most redeeming act, Akaza kills himself.

Kokushibo's reflection indirectly leads to his death in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Kokushibo’s life concludes similarly. His death comes after a prolonged battle with Sanemi, Gyomei, and Genya. After being beheaded, he regenerates his head and boasts that he has beaten death. However, his triumph quickly changes to horror as he sees his reflection.

He goes on an internal monologue asking himself whether his life as a demon was worth it. Though Gyomei crushes his head after, that's not what kills him. He is killed by losing his will.

Demon Slayer subtly conveys that Demons are as immortal as their will. Despite being decapitated, Akaza and Kokushibo survive and even transform. If Muzan’s reason for living was hinged on something other than a lust for life and power, he might have survived. This is further proof that demons aren’t inherently evil.

Final thoughts

Nezuko is another unconventional demon who not only suppresses her demonic instincts but is also the first demon to be immune to sunlight. These traits stem from her will to protect her loved ones.

For a demon to truly be immortal, they must believe in something other than themselves. Akaza, Kokushibo, and Nezuko are proof of this in Demon Slayer.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback