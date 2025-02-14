Solo Leveling season 2 fanart turns Sung Jinwoo into a "PEAK AURA FARMER"

Solo Leveling season 2 has been one of the biggest hits in early 2025 thus far and has received a lot of praise for its direction, high-quality animation by studio A-1 Pictures, and for the protagonist Sung Jinwoo's "aura", which is an online term to refer to someone's cool factor. This was exemplified by a recent viral fan art on X made by @Crain1Art of Jinwoo, with some describing it as "PEAKK AURA FARMER".

Ad

This artwork depicts Sung Jinwoo with some of the Shadows he commands, which have been on full display during the first episodes of Solo Leveling season 2. It is a highly detailed piece that showcases how this protagonist has managed to make such an impact in the anime community, coupled with a nice sense of aesthetic that has been welcomed by the online community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda.

Ad

Trending

Sung Jinwoo receives amazing fan art after recent Solo Leveling season 2 exploits

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned earlier, a user on X named @Crain1Art has made a fan art of Sung Jinwoo standing with his Shadows, capturing the cool factor of the protagonist. This has received a lot of praise from the fandom, especially considering that it combines the series' style and the artist's own preferences.

There is no denying that A-1 Pictures has done a great job with this series thus far, but Solo Leveling season 2 upped the ante in terms of animation and the approach of adapting the source material. A good example of this was the recent episode 6, which went viral across the internet as Jinwoo and his Shadows fought Kargalgan and his men.

Ad

It is a series that has managed to win over a lot of people, especially those who were perhaps not familiar with the manhwa industry from South Korea and the stories they offer. In that regard, Sung Jinwoo's impact and popularity could play a big role in that industry moving forward when it comes to potential anime adaptations.

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story takes place in a world where Gates were opened years ago and now people can access special abilities, have the possibility of becoming Hunters, and raid the Dungeons behind those gates to make money. People cannot get stronger but the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, gains access to a tool named the System and goes through major training to become incredibly powerful.

While the first installment of the series focused on establishing the world and the battle system, Solo Leveling season 2 is slowly unveiling the lore of the story and giving more spotlight to the Shadows and the rise of Jinwoo as the new Shadow Monarch. This will be pivotal moving forward as the protagonist discovers the truth about several events of the story.

Ad

"This is soo fire. Ima cop this such a fire artwork real good for a wallpaper also! Crain Always cooking as always," someone said.

"This art just generates aura," another person said.

"Hell yeah Crain, this is awesome! I really enjoyed season 1 of Solo Leveling but season 2 has been absolutely phenomenal. Between Solo Leveling, Dandadan, and Kaiju No. 8, anime fans are eating well. Plus we have Gachikuta on the horizon, exciting times," someone else said.

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 has been a big hit thus far and everything seems set to continue in that direction.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback