Solo Leveling season 2 brings back One Piece's Gear 5 memories as episode 6 breaks the internet

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 was released on February 9, 2025. The episode featured the much-awaited battle between Kargalgan and Sung Jinwoo. While it was hyped, just like every episode, things soon went out of hand. Servers of anime websites all across the internet started crashing and buffering. As expected, one of these was Crunchyroll, where fans couldn't load the episode.

Some famous pirated websites were also inaccessible for the first 2 hours of the episode's international release, hitting that the anime might have broken the internet with its episode. This was a throwback to past anticipated episodes like Luffy's Gear 5 awakening episode from One Piece and Goku's Ultra Instinct awakening episode from Dragon Ball Super.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 and has the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling season 2: Did episode 6 break the internet?

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, titled Don't Look Down on My Guys, showcased the battle between Kargalgan's High Orcs army and Sung Jinwoo's Shadow Army. The battle was highly anticipated and fans were locked in to watch it. The fight ended in Jinwoo's win, who extracted Kargalgan as his shadow soldier named Tusk.

However, one strange thing about this episode was how it wasn't accessible for the first few hours of its international release. Not only was it repeatedly buffering on Crunchyroll servers, but it was also inaccessible on some famous pirated anime websites. This hinted that the sequel series episode 6 managed to break the internet.

This added Solo Leveling to the hall of fame of the few anime that broke the internet due to the anticipation surrounding their specific episodes. These included One Piece episode 1071, where the protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, awakened his Gear 5 against Kaido, and Dragon Ball Super episode 129, where the protagonist, Son Goku, awakened his Ultra Instinct against Jiren.

Reactions from the fans

While some fans questioned the 'internet break' in their own way, others celebrated how their anime was remembered as one of the most anticipated series. Ironically, one fan even confirmed this during the streaming as they were only halfway through the episode.

On the other hand, some fans wanted everyone to know about Solo Leveling recent achievement because the 'internet break' is usually taken as a controversy these days. Fortunately, another fan confirmed the achievement by stating that the episode was buffering on Crunchyroll.

"I still can't watch it bruhh, I'm halfway through," another fan said

"I hope all the anime fans read it as well," another one claimed

"I was watching from Crunchyroll. Thankfully I didn't have those issues during the show, but it took a few attempts to get it running," another one said

Final Thoughts

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As reported by the fans, the Gear 5 episode wasn't accompanied by inaccessibility on pirated episodes, making Solo Leveling season 2's achievement a bigger one. However, take this information with a piece of salt as it was only according to fans' opinion. Nonetheless, fans should always opt for official anime streaming websites like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other options to support the anime industry.

