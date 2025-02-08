Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode showcased the heated battle between Kargalgan and Jinwoo as their armies collided. Fortunately, Jinwoo's army eventually gained the upper hand and won. However, Jinwoo's overpowered potential was also found by Kihoon's party and Cha Haein.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 will be released on February 16, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 15, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday February 15, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 15, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday February 15, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 15, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 15, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 16, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 16, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, just like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 recap

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, titled Don't Look Down on My Guys, commenced with Cha Haein arriving at the gate which Jinwoo entered as a portal. Sensing something suspicious about the protagonist's acts, she decided to enter the gate. On the other hand, inside the gate, Kihoon's party was becoming a laughing stock at the hands of Kargalgan's army of High Orcs.

Kihoon soon lost his temper and charged. Sadly, his teammates were too scared to charge. As the A-rank Hunte approached Kargalgan, he was stopped by the monster's skill and reduced to a half-dead state before Jinwoo saved him. Jinwoo then asked Kihoon if he allowed the protagonist to take care of everything. As Kihoon obliged this request, Jinwoo called his army of shadow soldiers.

At first, Kargalgan mocked Jinwoo for summoning an army of weak soldiers, which prompted the protagonist to use a new skill, the Monarch's Domain, to raise the level of his shadows. Before long, the battle between these two commenced. At first, Jinwoo's army had the upper hand. However, as the small soldiers started dying, Jinwoo's army started doing down as well as the protagonist's mana.

This gave Kargalgan a chance to boast about his strength. However, Jinwoo then drank a potion and replenished his mana, resurrecting some of Kargalgan's High Orcs to join his may. The monster then dispatched his 4 commanders. As expected, these 4 were easily held back by Igris and Iron, surprising Kargalgan into thinking whether Jinwoo might be 'the lord.'

Kargalgan as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kargalgan then finally entered the battlefield and tried to overpower the protagonist with his skills. However, it was of no use because Jinwoo was now ready for anything. After Kargalgan became a colossal being, Jinwoo started inflicting hard punches and eventually managed to corner the monster.

Eventually, Kargalgan's body also gave up and he could no longer continue his battle. Sadly, he died at the hands of Iron. He was then resurrected as a shadow soldier of Jinwoo's shadow army and given the title 'Tusk.' On the other hand, Jinwoo's presumed 'S-ranked' powers were now before everyone.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7: What to expect? (speculative)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 is titled The10th S-rank Hunter. As given by the title of the episode, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 will see the official announcement of Sung Jinwoo as the 10th S-ranked Hunter of his country.

Moreover, as hinted at by the climax of the previous episode, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 might also shed light on Lee Minsung and why the media consider him a 'big Hunter.' However, the fans can expect the highlight to be Jinwoo's Hunter ranking.

