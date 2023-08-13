One Piece makes history as Gear 5 crashes Crunchyroll servers twice in the space of a month

The streaming service Crunchyroll has once again crashed as a result of the excitement surrounding One Piece episode 1072 and the Gear 5. Luffy's Gear 5 hype has already caused a server to crash once before when Crunchyroll released One Piece episode 1071 on August 6. Additionally, as the new episode was released, fans who had flocked to the website to watch it were shocked to find that the platform was down once again.

Though this crash was anticipated by fans, it came as no surprise given that Gear 5 is currently airing for the second time on the screens. Furthermore, there is the final battle between Luffy and Kaido, and the anime is one of the most-watched anime series in the last decade, so it was no surprise.

However, as the servers crashed, a number of users had problems and turned to social media. Nevertheless, a lot of people were able to watch the episode after waiting for a while.

Following the release of One Piece episode 1072, Crunchyroll's server crashed for the second time

One Piece makes history with Gear 5 crashing Crunchyroll servers twice in a month (Image via Twitter/ u_LorTomo2)

In Japan, One Piece episode 1072 was broadcast on Fuji TV and OTT services like Amazon Prime Video. However, the anime is available to watch outside of Japan on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Now, whenever a new episode airs in Japan, there is a slight delay in airing the new episode on Crunchyroll, with the episode appearing approximately 90 minutes after its initial broadcast on Japanese networks.

However, when One Piece episode 1072 was released, the popular streaming service crashed as viewers flocked to watch the new episode. Fans quickly expressed their surprise on Twitter at how the server crashed almost immediately after the release of episode One Piece episode 1072.

Not only that but viewers were amazed to watch that the episode was having such an impact on the fandom, even though recently the release of episode 1071 featuring Gear 5 was greeted with a similar amount of enthusiasm.

However, the streaming service's brief outage only lasted for a short while, and many fans were still able to watch the episode shortly after.

What is the hype surrounding OP episode 1072?

One Piece makes history with Gear 5 crashing Crunchyroll servers twice in a month (Image via Twitter/ u_newworldartur)

After suffering previous defeats at the hands of Kaido, where Luffy almost lost his life, he has once more risen to face the King of Beasts. However, this time, the main attraction for the viewers is that Luffy has awakened the powers of Gomu Gomu no Mi, which strengthens the user's rubbery body, as well as grants the user the ability to fight in any way possible.

Additionally, in contrast to his previous Gear forms, Luffy has transformed his body and attire as he has activated Gear 5 after awakening his devil fruit powers.

Furthermore, now that Luffy has reawakened his devil fruit abilities, it allows him to battle in a funny manner. Not only that, but fans were able to see how Luffy toyed with Kaido in the previous episode as Luffy and Kaido resumed their fight from where it had left off, which fans were eager to see more of.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

