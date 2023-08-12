One Piece episode 1072: Exact release timings and where to watch

One Piece episode 1072 will be released on August 13, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. It is one of the most anticipated episodes since the audience will get to see their favorite character, Monkey D. Luffy, face off against Kaido in his Gear 5. Along with that, the fight between Kaido and Luffy will be entertaining rather than particularly fierce.

Moreover, fans are thrilled since the fight is nearing its conclusion, and the upcoming episodes will feature some of the best action. In addition to this, the anime One Piece has recently worked on some of its best episodes, and fans are all enjoying the show.

Besides, since viewers eagerly anticipated watching Gear 5, and it finally made its debut, the anime is probably going to perform at its peak in the episodes to come as well.

Disclaimer: The last section of the article contains spoilers that might be featured in One Piece episode 1072.

In One Piece episode 1072, Luffy fights Kaido in the most hilarious way possible

Release date and time

As previously mentioned, One Piece episode 1072 will air on August 13 at 9:30 am JST. The following table includes the One Piece episode 1072 release times and the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, August 12

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, August 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, August 13

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, August 13

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 am, Sunday, August 13

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 13

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, August 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 11.30 am, Sunday, August 13

Where to watch

Fans in Japan can watch One Piece episode 1072 on Fuji TV and OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, international viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the episode won't be accessible on the streaming service until 90 minutes after it has aired on the regional Japanese networks.

The series will also be available on Funimation, but it will take much longer to be available on the platform than on Crunchyroll. Additionally, it is important to remember that all of the aforementioned platforms require paid subscriptions to view One Piece episode 1072.

A brief recap of episode 1071

Following the release of the last episode, viewers watched Zunesha reveal that Luffy is Joy Boy and that, after 800 years, he was able to hear the Drums of Liberation once more. Not only that, but as the episode went on, viewers saw Luffy experience a surge of joy, and every member of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance experienced relief at learning that Luffy was still alive.

The episode then featured the Five Elders and revealed that Gomu Gomu no Mi was actually a Mythical Zoan named Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, whose infinite potential was only constrained by its user's imagination.

In addition, it was made known that the fruit had been eluding the control of the World Government for eight hundred years. Fans then witnessed Hiyori and Orochi's altercation, during which Orochi met his end. After that, Kaido was seen being grabbed by Luffy, whose arm had now grown to enormous proportions.

While Kaido was relieved that Luffy did not pass away and they could continue their fight, Luffy began to toy with him as he drew Kaido back into it. After some more fighting between the two, the episode came to a dramatic conclusion, teasing the major brawl that would take place in One Piece episode 1072.

What to expect in One Piece episode 1072?

One Piece episode 1072 will most likely depict the ongoing battle between Kaido and Luffy. In addition, viewers will see Luffy battle Kaido in a hilarious manner in this episode.

Furthermore, as Momonosuke and Yamato will see Luffy in his Gear 5th form, they will initially fail to recognize him. Also, Kaido will be curious about Luffy's pure white transformation as he continues to fight Luffy.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

