Why did the system glitch in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6? Explored

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, fans witnessed a glitch for the second time in the anime. Previously, it was Barca who glitched during his conversation with Sung Jinwoo. A similar case was observed during the latest episode as Kargalgan glitched after witnessing Sung Jinwoo turn his soldiers into shadows. So, why did the System glitch in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6?

The System glitched in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 because the person behind the System, the Architect, did not want Sung Jinwoo to learn about the truth behind the gates and magical beasts. While the anime hasn't introduced fans to the Architect, the manhwa has explored his goal in detail.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Why did Kargalgan glitch in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6?

Kargalgan as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As stated above, Kargalgan glitched because the Architect did not want Sung Jinwoo to learn the truth behind the gates and magical beasts. The truth is, while Kargalgan's words were glitched out, he was about to mention the words "Shadow Monarch," something the System did not want the Player to learn much about before it was the right time.

As revealed by the Solo Leveling manhwa, Kandiaru, aka The Architect, was a very loyal subject of the Monarchs. At some point after the Monarchs launched their assault on the human world, Kandiaru went to the original monarch of the shadows, Ashborn, offering him help to find a suitable human vessel in exchange for immortality.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As Ashborn was having trouble finding a human host, the Shadow Monarch accepted Kandiaru's proposal and created the System to speed up the search. Kandiaru assumed the role of the System's moderator and became the Architect.

Soon after, Kandiaru started looking for someone with the right physique and mentality to become Ashborn's vessel. Fortunately, he found Sung Jinwoo and turned him into the player for the System. The System was essentially programmed to make Sung Jinwoo strong enough to handle Ashborn as its host.

Kargalgan as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

So, realistically, the System planned to use Sung Jinwoo and have Ashborn take over him. Hence, if the protagonist were to learn about it well before time, he could interfere with all the progress the Architect made while making him strong. Therefore, the Architect glitched out Kargalgan, hoping to shut him up before he mentioned anything suspicious to the Player.

While Sung Jinwoo has already observed the glitch phenomenon, he has yet to uncover much about it. He does suspect the System of glitching the magical beasts but has yet to learn the reason behind it. Hopefully, the anime will soon reveal much more about Ashborn and the Architect for the anime-only fans.

