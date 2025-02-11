Fans agree "nothing is touching Solo Leveling" after Jinwoo vs Kargalgan

Solo Leveling season 2's episode 6 has arguably been the biggest highlight of A-1 Pictures' anime adaptation of this manhwa franchise, with the Sung Jinwoo vs Kargalgan fight in this installment breaking the internet. The reaction to the animation and choreography has been notorious, with a lot of viewers praising the direction and the visuals.

There is no denying that Solo Leveling has enjoyed high-quality animation since the anime began, but this second season has clearly upped the ante. Moreover, it represents a watershed moment for the manhwa industry, perhaps paving the way for more Japanese studios to give these properties a chance to be adopted.

This article contains spoilers for the series.

Jinwoo vs Kargalgan propels Solo Leveling as a big candidate for anime of the year

The latest episode of the series had Sung Jinwoo facing off against Kargalgan in an outstanding battle where the protagonist made use of his Shadows, and A-1 Pictures delivered one of the finest animation products in recent times. While the series has enjoyed a lot of popularity since making its debut back in 2024, this episode was a landmark for the franchise in terms of breaking the internet.

Moreover, many fans praised the episode's inspired direction and consistency throughout, with the action sequences gaining most of the attention. Many people also pointed out Igris, one of Jinwoo's Shadows and a fan-favorite character, as one of the standout performers in this episode.

Readers of the manhwa were already aware that the series had a lot of memorable moments and several fights that would be great material to adapt, especially considering Sung Jinwoo's rise to becoming the Shadow Monarch. However, A-1 Pictures has surpassed most expectations, and the Jinwoo vs Kargalgan fight is a testament to reaching a new peak.

More reactions online

For those unfamiliar with the Solo Leveling story, it is a world with gates that give people access to Dungeons, and individuals born with certain abilities can become Hunters and go to these places to fight monsters for money. However, people cannot improve their abilities, except for the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, who gains access to the System and becomes capable of training to become a lot stronger.

The first season focused heavily on the protagonist learning the ropes of the System and the corruption within the Hunters community. The second season is bound to show more of the Shadows and where they come from. This will connect the protagonist with the most powerful entity in the series, Ashborn, and the latter's legacy in this world.

"SOLO LEVELING EPISODE 6 IS ONE OF THE BEST EPISODES IN THIS YEAR!" someone said.

"Solo Leveling is hands down one of the best anime out there. Visually stunning, but the story is even better. Sung Jinwoo goes from absolute bottom-tier weakling to god-tier beast after literally coming back from the dead. Pure grind. No shortcuts. Just dominance," another person said.

"Happy for it the anime has been much more enjoyable to me compared to the Manhwa," someone else said.

It is still in the early stages of this second season, but A-1 Pictures has proven time and time again with this franchise that they can live up to the expectation and elevate some elements of the source material in the process.

