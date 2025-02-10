Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 has fans calling Igris A-1 Studio's favorite

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 came out last Saturday, and the impact has already been felt online, with many people praising its artistic direction and the high-level animation delivered during Sung Jin-woo's fight with Kargalgan. When it comes to that battle, if there was someone who got a lot of praise, that was Igris.

This character holds a special place in the franchise since he is the first Shadow at Jin-woo's service, and his abilities were fully displayed during the events of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6. Therefore, it makes sense to a degree that studio A-1 Pictures has gone all out to give this Shadow the stature and animation he deserves, adding to the anime's ever-increasing hype.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda.

A-1 Pictures goes all out for Igris in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6

As mentioned earlier, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 has gone viral online because of the animation that A-1 Pictures has delivered for this installment and the fight between Sung Jin-woo and Kargalgan. When it comes to that, Igris, in particular, received a lot of attention and some of the best moments in the episode, with fans highlighting how he is one of the studio's favorites.

It makes sense when considering that Igris is one of the characters who helps introduce the concept of the Shadows in the series and is the first one to join Sung Jin-woo's army, thus changing his fighting style for the remainder of the series.

While the Shadows don't always have the best characterizations in the story, Igris stands out from the rest and has become a rather iconic element of the franchise since the days of the manhwa.

Moreover, since his days as Blood-Red Commander Igris, this character has been defined by his loyalty, first with Ashborn and then following his commands of looking for a successor, which ended up with the protagonist. That element and its sheer cool factor make it understandable that he is one of A-1 Pictures' favorites to animate.

More reactions online

Most fans of the anime are probably blown away by the events of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, and rightfully so, but there is also the fact that Igris is a strong connection to the main lore of the series. As previously stated, he served the Shadow Monarch, Ashborn, during his war with the Rulers eons ago, and his loyalty is his main driving force, as evidenced by the story's current events.

The character's strength is also a hot topic for debate across the fandom because he is initially introduced in the Elite Knight category, making him capable of dealing with several enemies, as shown in the most recent episode. However, he eventually is replaced by stronger Shadows in the story until Sung Jin-woo becomes the Shadow Monarch and elevates him to Marshal status.

"My man is aura farming and I LOVE it. Beru finna put me in a coma," someone said.

"Igris is fans' top 2 favourites. Have to go all out for him," another person said.

"What’s crazy is if his army is upper B tier and the orcs are A, then Igris is high A. Meaning he can beat most anyone, probably even some S tier hunters," someone else said.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 will probably be one of the standout installments of the year in the anime industry, in which Igris is one of the star performers.

