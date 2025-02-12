A-1 Pictures' treatment of Igris proves Beru in Solo Leveling Season 2 will break the internet

While Solo Leveling Season 2 has been going strong, the anime's latest episode surpassed all expectations with the fight between Sung Jinwoo and the A-Rank Dungeon Boss Kargalgan. The animation was of top-notch quality and A-1 Pictures did a marvelous job to portray the fight.

While fans were certainly impressed by the Sung Jinwoo vs. Kargalgan fight, they were left even more enamored by the animation quality of the fight between the Shadows and the High Orcs. The one animation sequence fans loved the most was the fight between Igris and the High Orcs. With that, many fans were convinced that Sung Jinwoo's fight against Beru would break the internet.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Igris's fight scene in Solo Leveling Season 2 leaves fans excited for Beru's appearance

As seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6, Sung Jinwoo fought the A-Rank Dungeon Boss Kargalgan. However, before he fought the boss, he had his Shadows fight the High Orcs, hoping to add them to his Shadow Army.

While all high-level Shadows performed well on the battlefield, A-1 Pictures treated Igris differently as his battle sequence was brilliantly animated. This scene left fans elated as they looked forward to what was to come, especially the fight between Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King (Beru) at the end of the Jeju Island Arc.

Igris fighting High Orcs in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must know, Sung Jinwoo's fight with Beru was one of the best fights in the series. Thus, if A-1 Pictures was treating an Igris fight sequence in such a way, it was bound to surpass itself while animating all scenes featuring Beru later in the anime.

Fans' reaction to Igris' fight sequence

Most fans were amazed by Igris' battle scene as some believed it was one of the best-animated sequences they had ever witnessed. Hence, they praised A-1 Pictures for how they were treating Solo Leveling anime, especially Igris the Blood Red.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, other fans were excited about Beru's appearance. While fans had doubts about whether Beru would appear this season, many sources revealed that Juju Island Arc would be adapted this season. This meant that Jinwoo vs. Beru was set to take place soon.

"The igris sequence went so hard today.. A1 truly cooking," one fan said.

"bro this is one of the best animated sequences i have ever seen," another fan added.

"Still crazy we are getting the beru fight this season. We are too lucky!," another fan said.

"Beru Fight is gonna break more than just Crunchyroll and some other anime sites," other fan said.

Fans could not believe this. However, they were certain that the fight sequence would not only break Crunchyroll servers but also some other anime websites. While many anime fanbases have claimed that a hyped moment from their anime would break the internet, given Solo Leveling's popularity on the platform, it does seem possible.

