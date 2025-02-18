  • home icon
Ufotable set to announce the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's release date in March

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Feb 18, 2025 20:46 GMT
Ufotable set to announce the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie
Ufotable set to announce the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's release date in March (Image via Ufotable)

The Japanese release date of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie will be revealed by Ufotable at a special announcement event on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 7 pm JST, according to official confirmation. A broader "Squad Gathering" event with exclusive programming and events centered on the eagerly awaited movie will include the announcement.

The studio plans to host live broadcasts and various events where cast members will participate in different segments throughout the day. Local events are also being organized to allow fans to celebrate alongside the announcement, though specific venue details are yet to be revealed.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie officially announced for theatrical release following March 1, 2025, reveal

According to the official website, the day's programming will build excitement leading up to the main announcement of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie at 7 pm JST. The viewing URL for the online broadcast will be shared at a later date, allowing international fans to tune in for the release date revelation. The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie arc, or Mugen Castle arc, is an important arc of Demon Slayer after the Hashira Training arc.

Continuing this successful pattern of theatrical adaptations, this will mark the first full-on theatrical release for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie arc. Ufotable's announcement strategy mirrors their previous approach to major Demon Slayer releases, incorporating fan engagement through special events and live programming. The "Squad Gathering" format suggests participation from key voice cast members and production staff, though specific attendees have not been confirmed.

The Demon Slayer anime series has broken every box office record, including its last major theatrical feature, Mugen Train, breaking the revenue record (over $507 million) for both an anime and Japanese film ever released. Interest in this latest entry is sure to be high as the franchise boasts a huge global fanbase.

It will be a huge step in the movie's production schedule, giving followers of the hugely successful series a clear timeline for its next installment. The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie arc will pick up where the first left off and adapt the original manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, as it ran in Weekly Shōnen Jump.

Fans can expect more details about the viewing link and local event locations to be shared through official Demon Slayer channels as the March 1 announcement date approaches.

Edited by Somava
