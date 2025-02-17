Demon Slayer what if: Could Mitsuri have trained Zenitsu? Possibilities explored

In Demon Slayer, the mentor-student relationship tends to affect not only a warrior's fighting style but their whole character arc. If Mitsuri Kanroji trained Zenitsu, his character arc would have been much different. Her nurturing nature may have provided him with enough confidence to confront his chronic fears and insecurities.

Ad

Instead of relying solely on unconscious combat, we think the speed of Thunder Breathing and Mitsuri's fluid, whipped-like moves may help Zenitsu learn to fight while he is conscious.

His personality might have changed as a result of this mentoring, becoming more expressive and emotionally stable. Zenitsu may have had better ties with Tanjiro and Inosuke and developed into a more confident and flexible fighter if Mitsuri's kindness had guided him.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

A gentler approach to combat training for Demon Slayer Zenitsu

Zenitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu’s journey as a demon slayer, under Mitsuri’s guidance, would have an entirely different emotional arc. Jigoro's rigorous training techniques often included harsh criticism and physical punishment, while Mitsuri's naturally supportive and sympathetic disposition would have been the total opposite.

Ad

Her personal history, having faced similar fears and societal judgment would have prepared her to help Zenitsu face his insecurities. Zenitsu's development would have been revolutionized by Mitsuri's strategy for dealing with his fear.

She might have helped him see fear as a normal reaction that could be redirected into protective instincts rather than seeing his nervousness as a weakness that needed to be eradicated. Her personal experience of turning perceived flaws into assets might have been a potent illustration for Zenitsu.

Ad

Also read

Demon Slayer Arcs: The Complete List of All 12 Arcs

The evolution of thunder-breathing

Expand Tweet

Ad

The technical aspects of Zenitsu's training under Mitsuri would have been particularly interesting. While Thunder Breathing's foundation would remain unchanged, Mitsuri's influence could have led to innovative combinations of techniques.

Her mastery of Love Breathing, with its emphasis on flexibility and unconventional movements, could have inspired Zenitsu to develop more adaptable fighting patterns. A theoretical "Lightning Dance" technique might have emerged, combining Thunder Breathing's explosive speed with Love Breathing's fluid movements.

Ad

By switching between attacks instead of depending only on linear speed-based tactics, Zenitsu's hybrid style might have made him more unpredictable in battle. Zenitsu may have experimented with more variable trajectories in his lightning-fast strikes because of Mitsuri's whip-like sword tactics.

Also read

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film announces 2025 release with first visual

The complicated dynamic

Mitsuri as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

His tendency to fall in love with female demon slayers would have hindered the possible mentor-student connection between Mitsuri and Zenitsu. This dynamic, nevertheless, may have inadvertently aided in his development. Mitsuri's kind but firm handling of his dramatic declarations of love could have helped him develop more mature approaches to expressing admiration and respect.

Ad

With Obanai Iguro involved, things would have gotten even more complicated. Interesting situations that made Zenitsu consider the distinction between fleeting attraction and true connection might have been produced by the conflict between Iguro's intense, protective sentiments for Mitsuri and Zenitsu's puppy love. It is possible that these encounters hastened his emotional development.

Also read

10 unsolved Demon Slayer mysteries from the Hashira training arc

Psychological transformation

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perhaps the most significant change would have been in Zenitsu's psychological development. Mitsuri's understanding of what it means to be different – with her superhuman strength and unique physical capabilities – would have helped normalize Zenitsu's peculiarities. Her acceptance of her power and gentler nature could have shown him that strength doesn't require sacrificing sensitivity.

Under Mitsuri's guidance, Zenitsu might have overcome his reliance on his unconscious state much earlier. Her encouragement could have helped him recognize that his conscious self was equally capable, potentially leading to a more integrated fighting style that didn't require him to be asleep to access his full potential.

Ad

Also read

4 Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc episodes that didn't live up to the hype (& 4 that left everyone spellbound)

Impact on core relationships

Zenitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu's interactions with his other demon slayers would have been impacted by Mitsuri's instruction. He might have become friends with Tanjiro sooner since Mitsuri's example would have made it easier for him to recognize and imitate Tanjiro's kindness.

Ad

The contrast between Mitsuri's smooth power and Inosuke's untamed aggression would have made for a very amusing dynamic and possibly sparked philosophical discussions about the "proper" way to approach combat.

Also read

Why did Kaigaku hate Zenitsu in Demon Slayer? Explained

Moreover, training under Mitsuri might have given Zenitsu a different perspective on strength. Seeing how she combined extraordinary power with genuine kindness could have helped him understand that true strength isn't about suppressing emotions but channeling them effectively.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Zenitsu's canon training with Jigoro tempted Zenitsu to be a powerful demon slayer and mentor, if Mitsuri and Zenitsu could have trained together it would have windowed possibilities. She also could have helped him become a more emotionally balanced warrior who accepted all his gifts and weaknesses.

While this alternate timeline will always be hypothetical, it serves to emphasize how varying mentorship styles can drastically impact character progression and evolution in the world of Demon Slayer.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback